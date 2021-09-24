NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Pacific Marine Mammal instrumental 092421

Pacific Marine Mammal instrumental in success of Guadalupe fur seals rejuvenation

Earlier this year on March 3, Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) was called out to Huntington Beach to assess an emaciated endangered Guadalupe fur seal that was in distress. The PMMC team quickly responded and rescued the animal they named Pudge. He would be the fourth of six Guadalupe fur seals responded to by the team this year so far, as authorized under NOAA Fisheries Permit #18786-05.

In the late 19th century, these seals were hunted almost to the point of extinction that reduced their population to just a few dozen. The population has since rebounded after the hunting of Guadalupe fur seals was banned in 1967 and also in part due to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. 

As a mostly pelagic species with breeding grounds some 300 miles away on the Guadalupe Island in Mexico, historically these animals are not typically found on the Orange County coast. However, over the past five years, the number of malnourished Guadalupe fur seals stranded on the west coast of the United States has drastically increased, spurring NOAA to declare an Unusual Mortality Event for this species in 2015, which is still ongoing.

“Pudge was estimated to be around 9 months old at the time of his stranding, dehydrated and extremely underweight at 14 pounds on intake. He weighed about the same as a newborn Guadalupe fur seal, which is normally around 13 pounds,” says Dr. Alissa Deming, attending veterinarian at PMMC. “When he arrived to the hospital, he was very cold, had low blood sugar and required aggressive stabilization for almost two weeks before he was strong enough to be transported to SeaWorld San Diego to finish out his rehabilitation with several other Guadalupe fur seals in their care.”

On July 8, Pudge was successfully returned to the wild along with two other Guadalupe fur seals 10 miles offshore of the San Diego coastline. 

Courtesy of PMMC

The story of endangered Guadalupe fur seal Pudge, rescued, rehabilitated and returned to the wild

“Our ongoing partnership and collaborative efforts with the SeaWorld Rescue Team has again proven that as a community, great things that can be accomplished. With the population of these beautiful animals in such a threatened state, each individual animal is critically important. The SeaWorld Rescue team continues to be an important advocate and resource for our ocean waters, and we thank them for their outstanding work with Pudge,” said Peter Chang, PMMC CEO. 

In the past 20 years, PMMC has successfully rescued, rehabilitated, returned and/or transferred about a dozen Guadalupe fur seals. The successful rescue, rehabilitation and release of this threaten species is an important step in their population’s recovery process. 

In addition to rehabilitation of Guadalupe fur seals, PMMC partnered with Dr. Olga Dudchenko at Baylor College of Medicine, to sequence the genome of this threatened species as part of their DNA Zoo Project. 

“Having the Guadalupe fur seal genome sequenced will open doors to pursue molecular based research that will help us better understand this threatened species and improve our conservation efforts,” said Dr. Deming. “In addition, we are collaborating with researchers in Mexico, the U.S. and NOAA to better understand the health of this population and the cause of the current unusual mortality event.” 

A recent NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service report reassessed the status of Guadalupe fur seals after 30+ years. Some of those findings include:

–From 1984–2013, the viewpoint is that the population of the Guadalupe Fur Seals (GFS) has seen healthy growth since they were originally listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 1985.

–However, the last assessment of the population was conducted in 2013 with an estimate of ~34k GFSs. Although this is far higher than when the numbers were at its lowest of around 20,000 animals, there were once as many as 200,000 GFSs.

–The conclusion of the status review is to maintain the GFS as a protected species on the ESA. Even though there’s been good growth, since the last count, we’ve had a number of very bad years with unprecedented warm waters in the region that have resulted in mass strandings and less food for GFSs. In addition, there remains only one rockery where almost all of the GFS pups are born, which makes the species very susceptible to disease outbreaks, oil spills, and climate change.

–In recent years, a Guadalupe fur seal Unusual Mortality Event was declared from 2015-Present. Guadalupe fur seal strandings were eight times higher than the historical average.

 

