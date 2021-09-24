NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

68.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Selanne Steak Tavern debuts 092421

Selanne Steak Tavern debuts “7” new autumn cocktails

Selanne Steak Tavern is known for its outstanding creative cocktails that change seasonally. Now, the iconic contemporary steakhouse is unveiling seven newly created quaffs to usher in the energy and sense of new adventures that come with fall.

New cocktails were developed and carefully chosen by beverage savvy General Manager Chad Sisco with the enthusiastic assistance of bartenders Justin Wade and Art Gill. The lucky “7” are available throughout Selanne Steak Tavern – to be enjoyed pre, during or post a splendid dinner in the restaurant or, of course, on their own at the bar.

Selanne Steak drinks

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

New fall cocktails debut at Selanne Steak Tavern

With hues of tangerine, pink and berry, the new libations are lovely to look at and photograph. The names are suggestive of the fall including The Great Pumpkin and Harvest Moon, and they are bursting with aromatic, full-of-flavor and satisfying tastes – pumpkin spice, orange bitters, cinnamon, blackberry – all combined with fine specialty liquors. All the new cocktails are priced at $15, as well as older favorite signature drinks such as Spicy Pear, Velvet Alley and The Hat Trick.

Selanne’s new fall specialty cocktails include the following seven sip-tastic pleasures: 

–Charlatan featuring Buffalo Trace Bourbon, cinnamon simple, lemon and egg white.

–The Great Pumpkin created with Stoli Vanilla, pumpkin spice puree, cream, with a graham cracker rim.

–Harvest Moon concocted with Libre Cinnamon Tequila, simple and orange bitters.

–Sexy Eyes made with Grey Goose L’Orange, shiso, cranberry and simple syrup.

–Sunday Best composed of Casamigos Reposado Tequila, blackberry, lime and jalapeno agave syrup.

–Spice of Life with Stoli Vanilla, Pama Liqueur, cinnamon simple and lime.

–Dream Walkin’ created with Hendrick’s Gin, lemon, simple, Pama Liqueur, and Q-Grapefruit Tonic.

Selanne Steak Tavern opened in November 2013 and is owned by hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne and local Orange County businessman Kevin Pratt. Housed in a reimagined 1934 historic home along the Pacific Coast, it’s an upscale contemporary steak house with an upstairs dining room, downstairs tavern and bar area, a wine room for more intimate dining and two patios for alfresco dining. 

The restaurant supports local farms and fisheries that practice sustainability and humane practices. Menus feature the finest of steaks and seafood served with a variety of accompaniments enhanced by herbs from the restaurant’s own herb garden. Along with its carefully selected California-focused wine list, craft signature cocktails are created from quality farmers market produce, homemade mixers and top-notch shelf spirits.

Selanne Steak Tavern is open for dinner nightly starting at 5 p.m. For reservations and more information, call 949.715.9881 or visit www.selannesteaktavern.com.

Selanne Steak Tavern is located at 1464 South Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson is our Editor.

Shaena Stabler is our Publisher.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.