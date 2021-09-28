NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

A promise fulfilled in Orange County 092821

A promise fulfilled in Orange County

City of Hope Orange County now has four locations in the region providing highly specialized cancer care for patients and their families

When City of Hope unveiled its bold vision to bring its lifesaving care and pioneering research to Orange County, it was in response to a pressing need in the community. Nearly 20 percent of patients with cancer left the region for advanced care, which created a burden on patients and their families. Additionally, cancer rates are expected to grow in Orange County by nearly 20 percent by 2028.

By welcoming Pacific Shores patients, physicians and staff, City of Hope is delivering on its promise and providing increased access to its breakthrough discoveries and lifesaving treatments. In delivering advanced cancer care closer to where people live, City of Hope is alleviating the burden on patients who have had to travel far from home for world-class and highly specialized cancer treatment. City of Hope Orange County now has locations in Huntington Beach, Irvine and two in Newport Beach. 

A promise COH regional map

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

City of Hope’s four regional locations

“This is exactly what is needed in the pursuit to treat and cure cancer – a coming together of a best-in-class physician group and a world-renowned academic cancer research and treatment institution,” said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County. “City of Hope is leading the way in redefining how cancer breakthroughs are delivered – equitably and efficiently – to communities.”

More patients now have access to the expertise of more than 1,000 City of Hope researchers and highly specialized physicians, hundreds of clinical trials, pioneering treatments, expanded cancer education and prevention resources, and new innovations that are making care more convenient and effective. One in three Americans will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. City of Hope is committed to changing that statistic to answer the call of those in need. 

The new locations add to the comprehensive network of care that City of Hope is developing in Orange County. A Newport Beach location opened in 2020 and, in 2022, City of Hope will open a world-class cancer center in Irvine, thanks to an outpouring of community support. The region’s only specialty hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer is also scheduled for the Irvine site in 2025.

“We are fulfilling our promise of bringing advanced cancer care into the heart of our communities. City of Hope is honored to work with the nation’s leading researchers and clinicians, and we are privileged to welcome these like-minded experts from Pacific Shores to our team,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Hope is indeed growing across the Southern California region.” 

For more information on City of Hope Orange County, go to www.CityofHope.org/OC.

This is paid content by City of Hope. For more information on the City of Hope, visit www.cityofhope.org.

 

