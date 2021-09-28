NewLeftHeader

 September 28, 2021

LBCAC Arthouse Theatre presents Metropolis FP 092821

LBCAC Arthouse Theatre presents Metropolis on September 29

On Wednesday, Sept 29 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents the legendary silent sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis. 

LBCAC Arthouse Metropolis

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

When Academy Award-winning composer Giorgio Moroder re-released Fritz Lang’s 1927 masterpiece Metropolis in 1984, it was the best the film had looked in years. At Moroder’s instigation, the film had undergone a three-year restoration process that restored whole sequences not seen in years. How it sounded was another matter. In addition to adding color tinting and replacing intertitles with subtitles, Moroder gave Metropolis a soundtrack that mixed his own synth-driven score with songs by Bonnie Tyler, Adam Ant, Pat Benatar, and others.

This influential German science-fiction film presents a highly stylized futuristic city where a beautiful and cultured utopia exists above a bleak underworld populated by mistreated workers. When the privileged youth Freder (Gustav Fröhlich) discovers the grim scene under the city, he becomes intent on helping the workers. He befriends the rebellious teacher Maria (Brigitte Helm), but this puts him at odds with his authoritative father, leading to greater conflict.

Proof of vaccination or mask required. 

To purchase tickets, which are $10, click here

The LBCAC Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org

 

