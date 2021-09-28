NewLeftHeader

 September 28, 2021

Learn Still Life Painting with LOCA on October 6 and 13

On Wednesdays October 6 and 13, LOCA will be hosting a “Learn Still Painting” workshop from 1-4 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center. 

Attendees will learn still life painting inspired by Édouard Manet’s floral paintings with artist Lani Emanuel. The first class will cover techniques for creating and preserving the drawing and beginning the painting, and the second class will focus on completing the painting using visual techniques for directly observing shapes, values, and color relationships. While Manet used oil paint, you will be using acrylic paint on canvas.

Cost is $100 for non-members and $50 for LOCA members.

This class will be held in the Art Room of the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center.

The city requires that you wear a mask and are vaccinated. Sign up for the class here.

Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

