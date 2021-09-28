NewLeftHeader

 September 28, 2021

Fr. John Patrick Kearney

April 24, 1954 – August 22, 2021

Fr. John Patrick Kearney

We knew him as Fr. Jack, a priest who served a compassionate God and
the members of two parishes in Southern California, Good Shepherd Church,
in Lakewood and St. Francis by the Sea Cathedral, in Laguna Beach. His parishioners will miss his homilies, punctuated with his unmistakable wit, and his dedication to those who were strengthened and made whole at his monthly celebration of the communal Anointing of the Sick at St. Francis.

He was there, faithfully, for the Sunday Liturgy at both parishes and, each Wednesday evening, for his healing services in Laguna Beach. Only COVID-19 could keep him away, dictating that we not only heal, but also prevent illness. He was committed to battling an illness that would have killed him earlier than his cancer and which took his mother from him, the illness of addiction. Through this ministry of his, he saved lives and provided a profession for so many people who would have succumbed to an illness which robs people of their very souls.

At his ordination to the priesthood, after coming to us rather than abandoning his ministry to the addicted, Bishop Brian Delvaux quoted a scripture that so applied to Jack. “The stone rejected by the builders has become the cornerstone of the structure.” As he is sent forth, another was quoted: “Well done, good and faithful servant, since you have been faithful in a few things, I will put you in charge of many. Come share in your Master’s Joy.

 

