Q&A: Laguna Beach’s new Chief of Police Jeff Calvert

By SARA HALL

Last month, a new top cop was selected for Laguna Beach and it’s a familiar face leading the local precinct.

Jeff Calvert was appointed to the permanent position of police chief for the city on August 25. He had been serving as interim chief since May, filling the vacant role following former chief Robert Thompson’s sudden resignation.

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis announced the new chief in a press release last month, noting that Calvert has demonstrated high-level leadership, strategic decision-making, excellent communication and enhanced community outreach.

Calvert is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who worked in sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles County and Orange County before finding his calling at LBPD in 1996.

Over the years at LBPD, Calvert has worked a variety of assignments and led major divisions. He’s also been instrumental in implementing numerous enforcement, education and community-related programs.

Calvert is the 18th police chief for the City of Laguna Beach.

Calvert commented on his new role, local crimes, what residents can expect from him, what it’s like to be police chief in his own community and more in a Q&A with Stu News Laguna this week.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert

Q: What are the most pressing public safety issues facing the city?

A: One of my top priorities is to continue delivering unparalleled service to our community through engagement and partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven policing while providing a safe and healthy environment for department members to work in. We will continue to address crime and help solve quality of life issues impacting our residents. The Laguna Beach Police Department is here to ensure Laguna Beach is a safe and inviting community for everyone to live, work and visit.

Keeping our community safe from the threat of wildfire is a top priority. Although we are in the midst of fire season, we work year-round to raise awareness and preparedness for a fire emergency. The City Manager, Fire Chief, Department Heads, Emergency Operations Coordinator, and key public safety staff have already conducted one tabletop exercise this fall, and we have another planned with our county partners to ensure we are prepared for wildfire emergency.

I am pleased to share with you that we have also just completed the Evacuation Time Study, which is a great tool to help us forecast when we should evacuate our residents. In addition, our new Outdoor Warning system is complete and operational in 21 locations throughout the city. We now have one of the most robust alert and warning systems in the state to provide advanced warning to our community in the event of an evacuation.

Q: What makes Laguna Beach unique, in terms of policing?

A: This town is unique in the aspect that we have a population of 23,000 with an estimated 6.5 million annual visitors. When addressing quality of life and crime, we must be flexible and continually evaluate our deployment and approach between this dichotomy.

We are also surrounded by unique topographies (ocean to the west and mountains to the east). Our officers need to be specially trained on responses to ocean-related incidents while also learning how to respond to rugged terrain issues such as brush fires, wildlife concerns and trail rescues.

Our community expects a more diverse and educated police department that actively problem solves to develop long-term solutions. Under my leadership, we will continue to evolve and enhance those standards.

Q: What are the most common crimes and/or violations in the city?

A: Drunk driving and assault and battery, including domestic violence, continue to be the leading causes of arrest. We make concerted efforts to work with the alcohol-serving businesses to provide responsible beverage service training, and we encourage our officers to stop people from making poor decisions (preventing them from driving after drinking or consuming too much alcohol). Extensive efforts are put into educating the community about drinking and driving. We routinely visit bars and meet with patrons, conduct DUI checkpoints and saturate the city with extra officers during periods with more than the average amount of people in town.

Note: A large majority of our arrests involve the following five categories: drunk driving, public intoxication, warrant arrests, drug possession and/or intoxication and assault/battery.

Q: What can residents expect from you as the new chief?

A: As a 25-year Laguna Beach Police Department veteran and community member, I am highly invested in our success. I would love to be regarded as the “safest beach community in America through exceptional policing.” I have respect for the community and law, value integrity and passion, diversity of thought and will always strive for excellence in all that we do.

I hope to leverage and build upon the positive relationships with our community that have grown over the last 25 years to ensure our future success. You will also notice improved community outreach and engagement, and I will utilize a data-driven policing model with technology as a force multiplier to ensure we are providing exceptional service.

Q: Are there any changes you’d like to see or plan to implement, either within the department or citywide?

A: Our police department has been challenged over the last 18 months navigating COVID, the national anti-police sentiment, the recent loss of our K-9 and the changes in leadership at all ranks. One of my top priorities is to focus on our personnel’s health and well-being and to develop a leadership development program. I am currently working with key members from our organization and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis on crafting a wellness strategic plan and leadership development program. Our people are our most important asset, and we need to invest in them to be sure they are healthy, trained and prepared for the next leadership role in order to continue the highest-level service to our community.

Q: What are your priorities in your new role?

A: I grew up in this outstanding organization, and I’m humbled City Manager Shohreh Dupuis chose me to lead our police department into the future. I will be taking a holistic look at the organization. We are already seeking feedback through surveys from our personnel and the community to develop short and long-term strategies that maximize our strengths and identify opportunities to further stabilize our organization.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert walks and talks with residents at Main Beach

Q: What is your plan for community outreach?

A: Our success depends on having an engaged and well-informed community that is supportive and trusts their police department. We cannot be everywhere at once, and we want our residents to feel comfortable reporting crimes and suspicious activity. Trust is created over time through two-way dialogue and proactive outreach to ensure we have a shared understanding.

We will continue to enhance our community outreach efforts. Just recently, we sent 18 students through our one-week intensive Teen Leadership Academy; we are finishing our Citizen’s Academy (that was previously canceled due to COVID) and we will be hosting another class in January; we are starting a new session of our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) on September 29; we have hosted three Coffee-with-a-Cop events at different locations in town; and our two School Resource Officers are back in the schools engaging with our kids and teens.

We are also hosting additional upcoming Emergency Preparedness Events:

Saturday, Sept. 25: Preparedness Event from 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station 4.

Monday, Sept. 27: Preparedness Event from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Suzi Q Center in collaboration with Laguna Beach Seniors and CERT.

Saturday, Oct. 23: Preparedness Event from 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station 1 for the ’93 Fire Anniversary.

Saturday, Nov. 6: Preparedness Event from 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station 2.

Q: What is the procedure for enforcement of quality-of-life ordinances? And where does that fall with other enforcement priorities?

A: We typically start by providing education. For instance, if someone is unknowingly violating a local municipal code section by playing their music too loud, we try to first educate them on the law. If we are unsuccessful, enforcement action will be taken.

The staff at the police department all know that quality of life issues are extremely important to our residents and we prioritize accordingly. While police officers handle high-priority incidents, we have many other staff members available to respond to quality-of-life issues, which may or may not require an immediate response from a police officer.

The Police Department handles more than 55,500 calls for service a year (on average that is 152 calls per day). Each call for service is prioritized based on the severity of the incident.

Q: What it’s like to be the “top cop” in your own community?

A: I grew up coming to Laguna Beach, so my first choice in becoming a police officer was to join the Laguna Beach Police Department after high school, but unfortunately, they did not hire entry-level officers. I followed a good friend to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and was hired at 21 years old. I was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff and was assigned to patrol the City of Norwalk. Working in certain gang areas was eye-opening for a kid raised in south Orange County, but I was hooked. I was hired full-time by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in 1993 and worked at the Intake Release Center maximum security jail in Santa Ana. After three years, I knew it was time to make a change and inquired again with the Laguna Beach Police Department. I was hired here in 1996.

I have lived in Laguna for the last two years with my wife and daughter. One of the benefits of living here is that I continually evaluate issues that I see when I am out and about off duty. As a result, I can make immediate adjustments with my team in our response strategy that I would have never known if I wasn’t a member of this fantastic community.