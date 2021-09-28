NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Glennwood’s 8th Gala “Under Laguna’s Big Top” 092821

Glennwood’s 8th Gala “Under Laguna’s Big Top” brings the circus back to town at FOA 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

One of the most popular and anticipated events is back! Glennwood’s annual gala is an opportunity for the residents of Glennwood – along with their families – to celebrate in the wondrous Festival of Arts venue. This year, “Under Laguna’s Big Top” taking place on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 4-8 p.m., will bring the circus with all the magic and magnificent performers of Le PeTiT CiRqUe.

Award-winning Le PeTiT CiRqUe is known for their breakneck stunts and spectacular stage performances. This awe-inspiring and mystifying production company of young world champions/Guinness Book record holder contortionists, acrobats, aerialists, martial artists, singers and musicians features pro-level youths ranging in age from 6-15 that are raising the bar in family entertainment. In 2017, they performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway. 

Glennwood's 8th circus

Click on photo for a larger image

Members of Le PeTiT CiRqUe perform at the 2019 gala

In 2019, the gala raised more than $300,000, all of which benefitted the Glennwood Housing Foundation program.

Glennwood House of Laguna Beach provides adults with special needs an opportunity to live independently in a safe, diverse, dynamic and loving community, offering special programs, social involvement and supported living.

Opening in 2013, the 30,000-square-foot former residential care facility houses 46 adults. One of their goals is for the residents to be able to live-work-play and participate as a diverse community within the greater community. The gala provides an exceptional opportunity to do just that. 

“We’re very happy to be able to be back in person this year,” said Glennwood’s Director of Development and Housing Janet Parsons. “We’re all very excited. The venue is great. The residents haven’t been able to celebrate in the last 18 months.”

Parsons explained that the gala is actually two events. 

“Gala guests arrive to the red carpet and registration area,” she said. “They then enter through the curtains to see what magic this year’s gala holds in store.”

Glennwood's 8th dancing

Click on photo for a larger image

Residents dance the night away at the 2019 gala

Glennwood residents join their families, friends and guests at the welcome reception, silent auction presentation and LePeTiT Cirque performance. 

Following this performance, Glennwood residents and their friends enter the stage and lawn area at Festival of the Arts for their own prom, which includes their own caterer, casino game and DJ. 

The rest of the gala guests moves to the seating area for dinner, presentations and the live auction.

Dancing and music from the prom area continue as residents use the special headsets provided by Silent Disco so that their emcee, Henry DiCarlo, can continue on with the evening’s program.

Emmy award-winning AMS meteorologist and sportscaster for KTLA 5 Morning News, DiCarlo is returning again this year as host.

“We’re excited to have him back,” said Parsons.

Marmalade Café is also returning as the caterer. 

Glennwood's 8th zebra

Click on photo for a larger image

A little circus fun at the 2019 gala

“Every year we feature some of the artwork residents do with LOCA (Arts Education of Laguna Beach),” Parsons said. “We’ve had some unique art interpretations during the years.”

LOCA conducts art workshops at Glennwood House and instructors provide the residents with a variety of creative art projects and experiences. They have the opportunity to experiment with different mediums. LOCA is also instrumental in connecting residents to the greater community by providing art-related field trips and opportunities for exhibiting their work.

The residents also participate in Art Walk and beach cleanups. “They are very involved in the community,” said Parsons. “Laguna Beach is welcoming to everyone.”

According to Glennwood CEO Faith Manners, “Everyone is so happy. Of the 46 residents, 40 will participate, so almost all of them are going. They love to get dressed up and interact with the guests. Friar Tux is again helping with apparel.”

COVID vaccinations are required for everyone – guests and residents.

“The number of gala attendees grows each year,” Parsons concluded.

It’s easy to understand why. Who doesn’t love to go to the circus and – at the same time – help support this incredible foundation. Don’t miss “Under Laguna’s Big Top.”

For tickets or to become a sponsor, go to www.glennwoodhouse.org.

 

