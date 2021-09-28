NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 092821

“Art in Public Places” – Trio by Jorg Dubin

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbutf

This is the 28th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in closeup trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Closeup of one of the three sculptures – “Trio” at Heisler Park

Trio by Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin was installed at the north end of Heisler Park in 2000. Embossed with images of pre-historic marine wildlife, the three seating areas are located on a beautiful site overlooking Divers Cove and it provides a place for visitors to enjoy the spectacular views.

Trio was created through a donation by Triad Financial Corporation.

Dubin has had a four-decade-plus career as a working painter, sculptor, ceramist and a production designer. Dubin studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with L.A. based painter, Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. 

art in benches ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

“Trio” overlooks Divers Cove 

Dubin is currently a mentor and adviser in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art and Design, where he formerly taught advanced figure painting. He has designed and fabricated more than 10 public art works and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O entertainment. He currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna.

One of his most well-known public installations is the September 11 commemoration sculpture Semper Memento (Always Remember) at Monument Point in Heisler Park.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.