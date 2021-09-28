NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

64.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Breast cancer survivors 092821

Breast cancer survivors, supporters unite at Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

Breast cancer survivors, “thrivers,” and supporters walked in neighborhoods, on treadmills, and on trails and beaches across Southern California to raise funds for Susan G. Komen as part of the organization’s signature MORE THAN PINK Walk fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 25. The event was held in a “walk where you are” format for the safety of all participants in Orange County, Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. The walk united the community as women, men, and children rallied around their loved ones affected by breast cancer and so far raised more than $357,000 for the lifesaving research, advocacy and patient care support that Komen provides.

Breast cancer ladies and balloons

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

This year, Komen created a one-of-a kind digital experience that connected participants from all across the community who walked and fundraised to end breast cancer. No matter where the public joined in from with their walk teams, participants were connected by Komen’s vision for a world without breast cancer. Leading up to the event, Komen used its “Power of ONE Week” and web-based opening ceremonies to build up to the MORE THAN PINK Walk Day. On walk day, registrants were able to recreate some of the excitement, camaraderie and unity of Komen’s energetic in-person events by coming together via technology-powered activities, challenges and inspirational story sharing, all while enjoying the Walk in a location of their choosing, with their nearest and dearest.

Breast cancer girl in pink

Click on photo for a larger image

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime and more than 44,000 people in the U.S. die every year from breast cancer. Susan G. Komen’s work coming out of the pandemic is arguably more important than ever. Screenings, clinical trials and research were largely halted during COVID-19 lockdowns, making the funding of key research and breast health services all the more critical to get life-saving progress back on track. 

Since Komen’s founding in 1982, with support from people in communities all over the U.S., Komen as collectively invested $1.1 billion in research and more than $2.3 billion to advocate for the needs of the breast cancer community and to help people living with breast cancer and metastatic disease to get the care they need. Thanks to increases in early detection and more effective treatments, the breast cancer mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 diagnosed) has decreased by 41 percent since 1989. 

Breast Cancer hands above sand

Click on photo for a larger image

 Fundraising for the MORE THAN PINK Walk campaign continues on through Sunday, Oct. 24 to support the Komen Helpline, Treatment Assistance Program and navigating of patients into care and support, where the organization is seeing the biggest need following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breast cancer ballon arch

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.