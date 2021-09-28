NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

The Plant Man: a winter garden 092821

The Plant Man: a winter garden

By Steven Kawaratani

“At least you’ll never be a vegetable – even artichokes have hearts.”

– Anonymous

Planting Kawaratani

Photos courtesy of Steven Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Without much hint of nostalgia or ceremony, Catharine and Claudia pulled out the last of the beans, squash and corn last weekend. The veggies were great while they lasted during the spring and summer, but like almost everything eventually, when they’re done, they’re done.

Planting squash

The memory of summer’s bounty

Fortunately, as Butch says, “The best and more are yet to come.” While those who live in less perfect climates than Laguna are putting their gardens to autumn bed, we have a brand-new season to enjoy. Now is the time to start winter vegetables like lettuce, spinach, snap peas, bok choy and more. If your garden space is a little larger, asparagus, artichokes and cauliflower are ready to plant.

Planting snap peas

Waiting for Catharine’s snap peas

Vegetables are easy to grow in your own garden, cost less than store bought and will never be fresher than picked at the moment of harvest. Besides, why eat frozen vegetables or market produce three days removed from real freshness?

The winter vegetable garden is easier to maintain; leaf crops like lettuce will last longer in cooler temperatures. And, the threat of insects is also minimized during their dormant period. Always water conscious, the fall/winter garden requires less water due to milder and shorter days and the possibility of rain.

What then, do we grow? Winter vegetables are generally leaf or root crops, although peas, broad beans, artichokes, broccoli and cauliflower are exceptions. Besides the aforementioned plants, try growing greens like kale and chard, Brussels sprouts, beets, leeks, carrots and fava beans (a former editor’s favorite veggie). If you have a fear of failure, few plants are as easy to grow as the delicious radish.

Planting favorite mix

The Plant Man’s favorite planting mix

Vegetables require at least six hours of winter sunlight to prosper. Avoid shade and possible root competition by locating your vegetable plot away from trees and large shrubs. Vegetables thrive in rich soil; the addition of a “starter” fertilizer will ensure that your vegetables begin with the proper diet. Heavy clay soils should be made lighter by the addition of gypsum and humus-forming organic material like a planter’s mix.

Drip irrigation is the most desirable irrigating method; water is applied deeply and evenly, sunscald of tender foliage and fruit is avoided and runoff wastewater is kept to a minimum. Steady watering and proper fertilization will allow a vegetable garden to flourish.

It has occurred to me over the years, that Catharine’s diet of primarily fresh vegetables, may have contributed to her figure and robust health. However, I am still not convinced that vegetables alone contribute to a tasty meal. Sensing my skepticism and seeking a compromise, she has offered to add chicken broth to the stir-fried vegetables tonight.

See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

