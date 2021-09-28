NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits 092821

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Here comes unpredictable October! 

Dennis 5Another round of thunderstorms moved through a big chunk of Southern California with even a few reaching severe status way out there in extreme SE California. That was due to an upper level low that parked over our area, coupled with moisture from a tropical depression that was situated about 400 miles west of the tip of Baja. 

On Sunday, that low moved its operations from here to Arizona with a lot of rain in some spots thanks to some strong to severe thunderstorms which added to already swollen totals from a hyperactive 2021 monsoon season. Tucson has already picked up 1.5 inches of rain from this latest convective event. Since July 1, Tucson has amassed nearly 13 inches, nearly double the normal output for that period. The storms have moved on here in Laguna, and the thick marine layer has moved right back in – with not much promise today of significant clearing.

In the tropical Atlantic, we have a major hurricane on steroids about 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Here at 11 a.m. PDT, hurricane Sam is presently a high-end Cat. 4 with sustained winds of 150 mph with a central pressure of 928 millibars. There’s a good chance of Sam making it all the way up to a Cat. 5, the highest rating of any tropical system. Sam is in a very favorable environment for reaching that status as water temps are in the mid-80s with little or no wind shear. Sam is nearly 500 miles across, so he’s really dangerous at this point.

Here comes October and just about anything can happen here over the course of our 10th month. Sometimes the first rain bearing cold front will slide through here with a decent amount of moisture. Normally, October in Laguna averages only a bit less than a half inch, but there has been a handful of notable exceptions. In October of 2004, Laguna was absolutely drenched with more than six inches of rain from a couple of atmospheric rivers.

In early October 1972, Laguna collected nearly two inches from the remnants of hurricane Penny. October 1984 saw 1.3 inches, and October 1996 picked up around an inch and a half.

The normal hi-lo temperature for October ranges from 75-56 degrees. The hottest October days were 102 on October 1, 1987 and 101 on October 8, 1958 and 100 on October 9, 1959. The coolest October night occurred on October 30, 1971 with a burly 39 degrees here in town and 35 out in the Canyon. October’s normal surface ocean temperatures begin to cool off with an average of around 64-66 degrees, with the warmest on record of 73 in October 1997 and the coldest of 59 in late October 1964.

October 10 is the average date for our first Santana wind event here in Laguna, but the first one has occurred as early as September 19, 1939 and our latest date for such an event didn’t occur until December 25, 2000. In October, we can get swells from just about any direction, from an occasional SSE pulse from Baja to a strong swell from the Southern Hemisphere. Conditions could also include a west or NW swell from a north or Central Pacific low as the jet stream begins to inch southward to usher in the fall and winter season.

 Have a great week and we’ll get together again this Friday, ALOHA!

 

