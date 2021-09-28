NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Visit Laguna Beach CEO gets nomination 092821

Visit Laguna Beach CEO gets nomination nod from OCBJ as a top businesswoman in OC 

Ashley Johnson, CDME, President & CEO of Visit Laguna Beach, has been nominated as one of the top businesswomen in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) for their annual 2021 Women in Business Awards.

“A huge thank you to the Orange County Business Journal for the nomination. It is such an honor to be recognized alongside such incredible, female leaders. Leading the destination marketing and management efforts for Laguna Beach is truly my passion and coming to work, representing such an incredible destination, is something I look forward to every day,” said Johnson. 

“The past 18-months have been so fluid, with such uncertainty in the travel industry, presenting us with an array of challenges. It’s no longer about what our ‘new’ normal will look like, instead it’s how can we make our ‘new’ normal better. Now is such an exciting time to be transformational and pivot and I’m looking forward to working even closer with the Laguna Beach business community on new initiatives and partnerships,” she added.

Each year, the OCBJ recognizes women in business, those individuals and organizations whose accomplishments positively impact the OC business community. The Women in Business Awards Luncheon & Program will be held in late October honoring five exceptional business and professional Orange County women. 

As a 15-plus year employee of the hospitality industry, Johnson serves as the president & CEO of Visit Laguna Beach, the city’s official destination marketing and management organization. During her tenure, she has strengthened and forged new relationships with the City of Laguna Beach and the hospitality industry at large, to position Laguna Beach as a premier leisure and small meetings destination, both domestically and internationally.

She is an experienced destination marketer who has received awards for various advertising and digital media campaigns that keep Laguna Beach on the cutting edge. She, along with her board of directors, is responsible for leading the innovation at Visit Laguna Beach. Johnson oversees all day-to-day operations to include marketing, public relations and social media strategies, community outreach, staff management/administration and the daily operating Official Visitors Center.

Johnson received her Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) designation, and serves on numerous industry boards and committees to include Destinations International, Destination Marketing Association of the West, Visit California and the California Travel Association, to name a few. She is a proud winner of an Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming; as well as several other awards including a 2020 Poppy Award for “Best Overall Brand Identity” by Visit California; an Addy Award for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign; Best Dining Tourism Program in the Country; Best Destination Marketing Campaign in California; Best Social Media Campaign in the Country to Promote a Destination; and was named one of “30 Emerging Leaders Under 30” by the California Travel Association.

Johnson grew up in Irvine and graduated from the University of Arizona with a major in Journalism and a minor in Business. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, interior design, antique/flea market shopping, animal advocacy and is a die-hard Raiders fan.

 

