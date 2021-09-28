Cock & Tail Home: The new shop 092821

Cock & Tail Home: The new shop in the Old Pottery Place has a lot to crow about

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

No one will argue that Cock & Tail isn’t a unique name for a home shop, or any shop for that matter. However, once you walk through the doors, you’ll realize it’s not a place – or name – you’ll soon forget. The name came about when owners (and interior designers) Claire Hooper and Charles Shrout were struggling to find a suitable moniker before they opened in April.

Hooper and Shrout decided to pour a cocktail and discuss it. Hooper’s husband then said, “Well, if you had any guts at all, you’d call it Cock & Tail.”

Thus Cock & Tail Home was born and has thrived from day one in its location in historic Old Pottery Place, which also includes Sapphire Laguna, Sapphire Pantry, Chocolate Soldier, Laguna Beach Books, Vogue Salon, The Shoe Box and Blue Eyed Girl.

Opened in April

Already experienced in running a shop in that location, Hooper had a home store in the same spot before she retired for eight years when her children were small – during which time she flipped houses.

“I love the other merchants here and the landlord, and we’re next to Sapphire, which is great,” said Hooper, “and we have free parking for guests in the back.”

The catchy name might bring you into the store, but the merchandise will beckon you to stay and wander around.

The owners have created a wonderful mix of luxury items such as furniture, mattresses, bedding and linens – along with homeware and collectors’ items like vintage barware. Twice a year, they travel to antique and vintage stores in the Midwest searching for rare finds.

Shrout said, “They (rare finds) usually only last a few days in the store.”

Charles Shrout and Claire Hooper

In addition to an already extraordinary collection of items, Cock & Tail features exquisite ceramic dishes and wine glasses by Juliska, whose motto is, “You’re not just choosing tableware, you are setting the scene for family gatherings for years to come.”

They also offer Match pewter tableware – described as “understated yet luxurious alloy, fashioned into modern heirlooms and made by artisans in Northern Italy in a family-owned workshop.”

Ceramic dishes and wine glasses by Juliska and pewter tableware by Match

Hooper’s dog Walter, an English Bulldog, languishes in his bed behind the counter and seems unperturbed by customers walking in and out and dogs barking in the patio outside the door. He’s as mellow as they come.

“We have both tourists and local customers,” said Shrout. “It’s nice to have a crossover and visitors seem to find us. We have a little bit of a following, and we ship to various locations.”

During my visit, former Mayor Jane Egly made an appearance and bought some linens.

“She’s been a client of mine since 1998,” Shrout said.

“It’s been a good summer,” said Hooper. “It’s exceeded expectations. I could speak volumes for the people who live here. They truly support local businesses.

We also have a few design clients.”

First meeting

The first meeting between Hooper and Shrout wasn’t under the best circumstances.

Arriving in Laguna in 1996, Shrout stayed until 2009 when he moved to Kansas City (where he’s from) when his husband was transferred. When Hooper and Shrout met in 1999, he owned Charles Kelly Home (which he ran for 10 years) and Hooper was returning a Christmas gift from her mother.

Shrout’s response was, “We don’t do returns.”

Evidently there was some back and forth discussion about the transaction, and he finally gave her a credit. However, 45 minutes later, Hooper ended up with a car full of merchandise she’d purchased from him. It was the beginning of a long and close friendship that culminated in their partnership in the store.

Fine furniture and collectibles

While Shrout was still in Kansas City, one day Hooper called and asked, “Would you consider moving back out here to open a store with me?”

Shrout says that he always knew he would come back to Laguna and replied, “Yes, in a heartbeat.”

To prove the depth of their friendship, they spend hours in a U-Haul driving back to Laguna with the merchandise from their treks hunting antiques and vintage items.

On one harrowing trip home – in which they got up at 4:30 a.m. because Hooper had to get back for an event – Shrout recalls, “We were taking the 540 out of Albuquerque, and we saw a huge wall of white fog approaching. We couldn’t see five feet in front of us. I asked Claire, ‘Are you praying?’ It probably lasted only five minutes, but it seemed like five hours. It turned out it was steam from an electrical plant.”

A life-changing mattress

“Charles sold me a mattress that changed my life,” Hooper admits. It was at that point that she discovered Sferra mattresses, bedding and linens. According to their website, “They craft the luxury of the everyday, where beauty and comfort are woven into every room of the home. Fine tailoring, impeccable craftsmanship and unparalleled innovation are the mainstay of everything we do.”

Cock & Tail features luxury mattresses, bedding and linens

The company was founded in 1891 Italy. Only the very finest raw materials make the finest linens. Sferra is renowned for sourcing the world’s choicest natural fibers and spinning the most gossamer of yarns to weave luxury linens of impeccable quality and comfort. The company was the first to introduce bed linens woven from Giza 45, coveted as the highest grade of Egyptian cotton.

This is now the cornerstone of their business. No one else in town features mattresses, bedding and linens.

“We tend to educate people on them,” said Hooper. “We spend a third of our lives in bed, so why not have the best?”

That appears to be the motto of Cock & Tail Home, “Why not have the best?”

In addition to being business partners (and sharing long truck rides) and all that entails, they are the best of friends and their families share both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays together, switching back and forth as hosts.

Their collaboration as friends and business partners is apparent in the fine-tuned curation of their impeccable shop. Take the time to meander into Cock & Tail. You’ll be happy you did.

Cock & Tail Home is located at 1200 S. Coast Highway, Suite 103a.

For more information, go to www.cockandtailhome.com or call 949.715.0999.