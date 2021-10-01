Seventh Annual Cat’s Meow Champagne Brunch draws crowd of feline fanciers
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Brian Flynn
Approximately 140 cat lovers gathered at seven 7 seven on Sunday for the Cat’s Meow Champagne Brunch to celebrate The Blue Bell Foundation for Cats. A nonprofit, Blue Bell’s mission is to offer loving and compassionate lifetime care for senior cats whose owners can no longer care for them. They are the leading cat retirement sanctuary ensuring total peace of mind for cat owners and homelike, personalized care for the cats entrusted to them.
Click on photo for a larger image
Jeff Zakaryan, chairman of Blue Bell’s Advisory Board greets crowd
All in attendance appeared to be having a lovely time – enjoying the brunch and free-flowing Champagne, perusing the silent auction and chatting it up with cat-loving friends. The event was organized by a committee of volunteers including Pamela Knudsen, Blue Bell Community Outreach and Public Relations volunteer, Assistant Director of Blue Bell Jenna Mikula and Dulce Flores of seven 7 seven.
Executive Director and Blue Bell Co-founder Susan Hamil and Jeff Zakaryan, chairman of Blue Bell’s Advisory Board, welcomed the Champagne- sipping crowd. Co-founder Dr. John Hamil, who serves as secretary and treasurer, was also in the audience.
Click on photo for a larger image
Emcee Pamela Knudsen
“There was definitely extra energy and a greater sense of community this year,” notes Zakaryan. “Our supporters were thrilled to be back together after the long delay since our last event in 2019. We are extremely appreciative of the growing support from our Laguna Beach neighbors,”
Knudsen, who emceed the event, welcomed everyone back after the two-year hiatus.
Click on photo for a larger image
Silent auction baskets
After the festivities, Knudsen said, “I was so thrilled not only to see so many friends of Blue Bell at the Cat’s Meow, but to feel the good vibes – everyone was having such a great time! It was so heartwarming to witness happy people celebrating and supporting Blue Bell, especially after having to postpone the event twice because of COVID. We were so excited to have KX FM’s morning host Ed Steinfeld as our auctioneer and to have a feline in the crowd, Rolo the adventure cat, who joined us with his pet parents, Elizabeth and Cole, and his ‘little hooman’ brother Cayden.”
Mikula was recognized for her stellar work managing the cat sanctuary, from overseeing the felines’ needs to occasional repairs to the cottages. In 2019, she joined the staff as a cat caregiver and was promoted to assistant director in 2021. She also supervises the cat caregiver staff, helps manage daily operations, and is engaged in fundraising programs.
Click on photo for a larger image
Susan Hamil (on right) presents award to Lynette Brasfield
Lynette Brasfield, who authored The Story of Blue Bell, gave a brief rundown of some topics in the wonderful publication that traces the history of The Blue Bell Foundation – from founder Bertha Yergat to present day – and all the milestones in between.
Brian Flynn was recognized for his amazing graphics in the book. (He also was the photographer at the event.)
Brasfield noted several past and present cat residents; a particularly amusing one is Cody, the gentle, little-bit-overweight friend to all, who still oversees his kingdom. Laguna, who with his elegant and fine mustache, is a bit stand-offish. Characters, like Mickey Mantle, who caught food in his paws like the famous ballplayer and Abby, who once alerted Knudsen (when she was a volunteer) to a fellow resident in distress, leading her to her hiding place.
Of particular note was Screamer, who would greet visitors with a loud voice, playing a role similar to Laguna Beach’s human greeters. He is memorialized in the garden with a whimsical statue created by Rebecca Kruger, a recent LCAD graduate.
Click on photo for a larger image
Rolo the cat got the winning bid for two auction items – presented by Ed Steinfeld
For their tireless work, big kudos and beautiful ceramic cats from Venice Clay were given to Mikula, Brasfield and horticulturalist Sue Brown (who brought Zakaryan’s vision for the Blue Bell garden to life).
The only real cat in attendance at the brunch was Rolo, the adventure cat, who won two of the silent auction items. Crafty little guy!
Silent auction donors provided a bounty of artistic and luxury items to tantalize bidders. There were paintings, books, all manner of cat (and dog) goodies, facials – you name it – and the bidders were relentless in their quests.
All in all, it was a wonderful way to spend an afternoon, all in purr-suit of benefitting this deserving foundation.
Blue Bell Foundation for Cats is located at 20982 Laguna Canyon Road, 949.494.1586.