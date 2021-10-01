Rock & Roll Hall of Fame VIP afterparty 100121

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame VIP afterparty and book release with Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock on November 5

By DIANNE RUSSELL

As luck would have it, the release of Gina Schock’s new book Made in Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s coincides with the induction of the Go-Go’s into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021.

To celebrate Schock’s book release, her friend and local resident Julie Laughton will host a Meet and Greet at Harley Laguna Beach on Friday, Nov. 5 from 7-10 p.m. Sponsored by Julie Laughton Design Build, the party includes a signed copy of Schock’s new book Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s, two premium drink tickets and heavy tray-passed appetizers – so attendees won’t leave hungry.

Book release

“The book will be released on October 26th just before our Hall of Fame Induction, so that week will be very special for me,” said Schock. “The book features intimate and personal photographs and memorabilia that I have collected over the last 40 years. I’m thrilled for everyone to see it.”

Although the induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won’t be televised, it will be featured in an HBO documentary.

In Made in Hollywood, Schock takes fans behind the scenes for a rare look at images that document the band’s wild journey to the heights of fame and stardom. Featuring posters, photographs, Polaroids and other keepsakes from her archives, it also includes stories from each member of the Go-Go’s.

Submitted photo

“Made in Hollywood” will be released on October 26

The Go-Go’s were the first all-female rock group in history to write their own songs, play their own instruments and reach the top of the Billboard charts in 1981 with their number one album, Beauty and the Beat. Their hit songs “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation” and “Head Over Heels” (to name a few) served as a soundtrack to our lives in the ‘80s.

Schock has been playing in rock bands since the age of 13, and she’s been the drummer of the Go-Go’s for over four decades. In addition to her work as a drummer, guitarist and producer, she has co-written songs for Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez and has co-written songs in collaboration with Alanis Morissette, and Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips.

It’s clear that Laughton and Schock have much in common.

“Gina and I are both strong women and have succeeded in a man’s world,” said Julie.

Coincidentally, they were both in New York at the same time.

Photo by Guilder Rivera

(L-R) Greg Daniels, chef & owner of Harley, Gina Schock and designer/builder Julie Laughton

Laughton is the CEO of her own Design Build firm in Laguna Beach that provides a unique one-stop shop for clients. She spent the first seven years of her professional career in New York City working for two different architecture firms, doing both residential and commercial projects. While in New York, Laughton also collaborated with the Top 5 developers in Manhattan to help design model homes for many of the city’s 40-story luxury high rises. She moved to Laguna Beach and added Certified Custom Kitchen and Bath Designer to her interior design license and focused on the residential market. Shortly after, she got her general contractor’s license and quickly became one of the top design build firms in the area known for high-end work, efficiency and superior design with lots of attention to detail.

Common ground

Writing brought Laughton and Schock together a few years ago; Laughton is also writing a book.

“We are 60-plus women and both came from strong families that supported whatever we chose to do,” said Laughton. “Gina is doing great work. We both succeeded because of many reasons.”

“My dad worked on the waterfront,” said Schock. “Work meant something.

There were no barriers and my parents were very supportive. No one told me I couldn’t do it. They said go for it. Don’t let anything stop you.”

Laughton’s upbringing was similarly rooted in the idea that anything was possible.

“I worked harder than anyone out there,” she said. “I was brought up to believe no one stands in your way and if you want to do it, do it.”

Photo by A.G. Neimanis

Gina Schock

“It’s good to have a supportive loving family,” Schock said. “It really takes away some of the big obstacles in achieving what you want.”

It also appears as if they are each other’s biggest fans.

“Gina even toured with Mick Jagger,” Laughton adds.

On July 31, 2020, the Go-Go’s released their first new song in 19 years, “Club Zero,” which is featured in the Showtime documentary.

“But we haven’t played together at concerts in a couple of years,” Schock notes.

Concert dates

After the success of the Go-Go’s Showtime documentary in July 2020 and their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, they are planning a series of West Coast shows at the end of the year: December 28 in San Francisco, December 29 in Los Angeles, December 31 and January 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, January 3, 2022 in San Diego and several international and U.S. dates in June 2022.

However, before all that happens, on November 5, hang out with some local legends, take a chance at winning signed merchandise and enjoy a rock & roll VIP Friday night out in Laguna.

“I am very excited to be celebrating my book and photographs at Harley Laguna Beach,” Schock said. “Orange County has always been good to the Go-Go’s. I can’t wait to get there and meet everyone. Thanks for your support.”

Harley Laguna Beach is located at 370 Glenneyre St. Call 949.715.1530.

For tickets, which are $125 per guest + tax and svc charge, go to

www.harleylagunabeach.com.

For more information on the Go-Go’s, go to: www.gogos.com.

For more information on Julie Laughton, go to www.julielaughton.com.