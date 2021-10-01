NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Guest Column Why I think meditation is essential 100121

Guest Column

Why I think meditation is essential for success: Want success? Meditation is key

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Meditation is one of the key tools in manifesting your desires and achieving success. It quiets other voices, fears, emotions and even relaxes your body so that you can focus on the voices, emotions and thoughts that will lead to your success.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

To meditate is to allow yourself to go back to your spirit and rest

A lot of people think meditation is a very rigorous assignment. They think you have to learn how to go into an altered state. They quickly become overwhelmed and discouraged. Rather than having this negative mindset, I tell people to consider meditation like taking a visit to sit on God’s lap. You don’t have to do anything hard.

Why I doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Meditation for Guidance

Here’s a very good image for learning to meditate. Ever see a pilot light on a stove or fireplace? It’s a perpetual burning fire. You have that in your heart. I want you to imagine a scenario right now. 

Close your eyes, breathe in and let out the tension in your body. 

Meditating simply opens a door for intuition…

Then, relax and focus on the inner fire, the ever-burning pilot light inside you. The world is spinning around, but nothing intrudes upon that inner flame. It just burns peacefully and brightly and gets bigger with your breath. Do this for three or four minutes, just watching this pilot light and letting it amplify. 

Do this exercise for a few minutes in the morning, afternoon and at night. Once you get that quiet feeling, just ask your spirit, “What guidance do you have for me now?” Just listen with your heart and breathe. 

If you get something, great. If not, don’t worry. You might get it later. Meditating simply opens a door for intuition to come in and puts you in a receptive state. You may not get an instant impulse, idea or feedback, but you’ll get it sometime. 

Meditation for Feeling Good

Here’s another exercise. Imagine you’re fishing. Throw out the rod and reel in your desires. Your desires may be perfect love, a wonderful car, a magnificent home, a glorious job…whatever you want out of life. 

Keep on imagining that you’re fishing, and every time you reel it in, your dream is a little more specific. Imagine the color of your wonderful dream car. How does it smell? What do the seats feel like? How do your hands feel on the wheel? Where will you drive it first? 

The key is to engage your feeling center, so it feels good to you! 

We do not create in our thinking center. We create in our feeling center. We want to feel good. So, we meditate on feeling good. 

Meditating for Enjoyment and Success 

Soon, you will begin to enjoy your meditation sessions, and you won’t have difficulty getting started with each day’s meditation. Maybe you have trouble getting into a calm state. If you cannot slow your life down, at least start by slowing down your breathing. When we rush, we stop breathing – but if you just breathe, it stretches time and gives you the time you need to attend to things and support your heart and authentic self. It gives you the space to hear and feel your intuition. 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude 

‘Til next time

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

