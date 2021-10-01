NewLeftHeader

LRE/CAF hosts health care events on October 6

You’re invited to participate in two community health care events being held on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Pacific Sotheby’s parking lot located at 32356 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. A Red Cross donation RV will be parked there. Donating blood this time of year is critical, due to the national inventory being at its lowest since 2015, with less than a day’s supply for certain blood types in recent weeks. 

The second health care event is an opportunity to learn about joining a UCI/NIH-sponsored research study called the “All of Us” Precision Medicine initiative. Scientists want to learn more about why people get sick or stay healthy and look for patterns that may lead to improving treatments. Participants can also learn about their own genetics. 

There will refreshments and giveaways throughout the day. The events are being sponsored by the Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF), an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization created in 2004 by concerned real estate agents and business partners. LRE/CAF assists needy individuals, other non-profit local organizations, awards high school scholarships and has donated well over $1,000,000 raised over the years from their popular fundraisers, “A Taste for Charity” and “Laguna Pet Parade & Chili Cook-Off.”

For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 949.395.9587.

 

