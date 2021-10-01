NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 100121

Dennis’ Tidbits 

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Santana season is here! 

Dennis 5On this date (October 1, 1987), the season’s first Santana wind event blew into town as the mercury soared to 102 degrees, which is a tie for the second hottest day on record. Downtown L.A. recorded 108 degrees that same day. Ma Nature wasn’t done yet on that very same day, as she coughed up a 6.0 earthquake at 8 a.m. with the epicenter real close to home – nine miles beneath the Whittier Narrows dam on the outskirts of El Monte. Shaking in that general area was quite violent as the rupture was very shallow. In uptown Whittier, there was extensive damage to old structures in places like Greenleaf Avenue and Wardman Avenue. They were reduced to giant piles of bricks as the old Wardman Theatre [today’s Whittier Village Cinemas], built way back in the 1890s, was pretty much reduced to a pile of rubble. The shaking was strong even down here in Laguna, nearly 60 miles away. 

On that same date – from early evening on September 30 until late morning of October 1, 1981 Laguna had 17 hours of continuous thunder plus an inch of rain. A feisty upper level low set up operations just off the coast of Laguna and surrounding areas, setting the stage for some pretty healthy clusters of some strong thunderstorms – which remained stationary and kept reforming during that time. It was the longest stretch of dramatic weather I’ve ever witnessed in all my years here in Laguna.

We’re coming up on the time of year for the return of the Santana wind season. Strong high pressure periodically settles in over the Great Basin in the Desert Southwest, bringing with it hot, very dry and strong gusty winds from the Northeast. That results in Laguna’s highest temps of the year, occasionally sending the mercury up into triple digits even here at water’s edge. 

In fact when there’s a strong Santana going early on in that season, like October, the highest temps in Southern California can be found at the coast. Usually it’s the other way around as prevailing sea breezes tend to moderate temps near the coast. The hottest temps can usually be found far inland like our desert communities where it can be 115 degrees in places like Palm Springs with 15 percent humidity or lower in the middle of the day. 

At the same time, the coast will see much higher readings in the 60-70 percent range thanks to the proximity of the ocean’s influence. During Laguna’s strongest offshore wind events, humidity has been known to plummet way down into single digits. 

During the catastrophic Santana wind event on October 27, 1993, the humidity got as low as 7 percent even at water’s edge, while 435 homes were destroyed by that awful wildfire. At 5 p.m. that day, Tidbits watched his home being completely devoured in a matter of minutes.

Locally, the most frequent Santanas occur in the fall, but they’ve happened in every month but July and August. The average date for such an event is around October 10. The earliest recorded Santana event was on September 19, 1939, when Laguna saw its highest temp of all time with a scorching 109 degrees with a whopping 119 in nearby Santa Ana. The latest date for the first round of gusty NE winds was on December 25, 2000.

Have a safe and happy weekend and ALOHA to you all!

 

