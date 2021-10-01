Fair Game 100121

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





You’ve told us what’s on your mind and we assure you, we’re listening

So earlier this week I introduced myself and our new editor Lana Johnson. I also reminded everyone, and this is hugely important, that Shaena Stabler is still a huge part of the management team and will continue to be.

Some people over the last couple of days wrote as if Shaena was being put out to pasture; honestly, nothing could be further from the truth. To let you know, Shaena and I talk from sun-up to late in the evening about stories, issues and strategy and will continue to do so.

That will make a lot of people happy because most of the letters I received told of their “love” for Shaena.

But there were also other letters talking about past issues with Stu News on a couple of fronts. To be honest, it’s nothing I didn’t expect. When you run a paper like ours, people love you or hate you, depending on the day of the week.

Here are some of the comments and my responses to them: one writer called us “liberal” and accused us of “not publishing differing views.”

I can’t speak about the past and don’t necessarily want to, as that won’t get us anywhere. That being said, we will print all letters and guest opinions that are submitted and done in good taste. And, we’ll run them prominently. I never want to be accused of picking and choosing letters and stopping differing viewpoints.

You should know that our goal will also be to bring balance to stories. There’s an old adage in the news business that goes like this, “if one side thinks you’re too liberal and the other side complains that you’re too conservative, you’re doing it right.”

Still another writer said, “I now have one foot out the door after reading your letter. Sounds like you’re trying to become just like every other publication in America with opinion pieces and people’s ‘takes’. I’ve always liked Stu because it just covered what’s happening in town with little to no spin.”

I promise you we’ll continue reporting on what’s happening in town as rule #1.

To further explain that, I’ve always operated community newspapers with the following four principles: 1) We want to be the community watchdog and properly/fairly present the news; 2) we want to offer a thriving opinion section for people to share letters, differing views or opinions, remembering that they all have to relate back to Laguna Beach; 3) we want to be the reservoir of information for the community by finding a home for most everything going on in town, from a Boy Scouts awards ceremony, to a school bake sale, and such; 4) we want to be the community cheerleader in that when someone needs our help, we’re there to support their effort.

Next, a couple of people expressed their long relationship with Stu News and invited me/us to tour and/or sit down with them at their business or facility. One example was the Susi Q Center. Well, not only do I want to tour the Susi Q, but I want to offer them free space to promote what’s going on there through a regular calendar and accompanying stories.

I’m sure there are other, similar, organizations in town that we should be doing the same thing for. If you’re one, contact me.

Another letter writer asked to be a columnist. That’s certainly a bigger discussion that I’m happy to have and explore. But, if it’s a person that represents only one-side of an issue, they might be better off submitting timely guest columns. These are defined as such and allow someone to air their opinions and express their side of an issue.

But remember, balance requires us to also listen to the other side in these instances. So don’t be alarmed or upset when we do.

Another writer accused Stu News of sharing letters prior to publication with city decisionmakers. I, quite frankly, have no idea if this happened or not, but I can assure you going forward that it won’t happen in the future.

The most hurtful comment was, “Has Stu News become a Hitler type of rag?”

Of course, the letter wasn’t signed, which is usually the case in these instances.

Going forward, please know I’m a big boy…I can take your differing opinions. There’s no need for name calling or negative accusations. Also, it’s taken a lot more serious when a letter’s signed and contact information is offered up so we can begin a dialogue.

As far as “Hitler,” I find this kind of reference pretty offensive. My father’s family were Dutch Jews and many, many of them lost their lives unfairly during his reign. If you want to call us names, at least stay above board.

Okay, that’s that. We’re moving forward…we’re having fun…Lana is talking to lots of folks in the community and we’re receiving a great flow of good news happening around town.

We’re excited to be in town.

• • •

On a fun note, Greg MacGillivray sent us this photo:

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Greg MacGillivray

(L-R) Joe Hanauer is presented the “tarnished cup” from Mayor Bob Whalen

Earlier this week the Laguna Art Museum awarded their coveted “tarnished cup” award to current board chair Joe Hanauer. Mayor Bob Whalen handled the duties.

Joe, nice to see you shine! Sort of.