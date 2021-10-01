LBHS welcomed the 2021-2022 Authentic Exploratory Research Program mentors

On Monday, Sept. 13, the second Authentic Exploratory Research (AER) program cohort gathered in the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Senior Patio for a welcome breakfast. Handpicked mentors connected individually with their mentees over breakfast as they began to learn more about one another and engage in preliminary discussions around the mentee’s year-long project.

The AER independent research course provides the opportunity for students to propose their own driving questions in order to explore their passions and career pathways in a variety of fields. Students are purposefully matched with adult mentors to aid in their research and analysis. From fashion designers to gaming industry founders, mentors include industry experts and leaders and university-level academics.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUSD

An AER program mentor meets with her mentee on the LBHS campus

Their program was inspired by Palo Alto Unified School District’s highly successful Advanced Authentic Research program and brought to the LBUSD by Superintendent Viloria in 2019. With the intent to expand and differentiate college and career opportunities for high school students, the executive team worked diligently to tailor this program to meet the needs of LBHS students.

Mentees will conduct their projects through various approaches including internships, action projects and academic research, all of which culminate in an end-of-the-year publication and symposium. Students are expected to spend about 90 hours per semester on coursework, roughly half of which are on the project itself and the other half on instruction, reflection, organization and other weekly tasks.

Throughout their experience in the AER program, students will learn essential academic skills in preparation for post-secondary education, such as research, argumentation and critical thinking; as well as life and career skills, such as time management, communication, professionalism and organization.

This incredible endeavor would not have been possible without the initial financial support of SchoolPower, their volunteer-based, non-profit education foundation, through the “Fund-A-Need Campaign.”

“The incorporation of industry experts to serve as mentors to our students is a critical component of AER,” explained Career Counseling Coordinator Kellee Shearer. “The mentors provide industry knowledge, experience and work-based learning opportunities for our students, which is so important for their learning and the success of the project. We would not be able to offer AER without the dedication and commitment of our industry professionals.”

LBHS AER teacher Jun Shen is excited about this year’s program, “We hope that AER will empower students to unleash their passions and create real-world solutions. We want students to surprise themselves with how much they can achieve and grow in this new type of learning experience.”

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a Coastal Geology Tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level was once as high as the cliffs. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the stoplight “Los Trancos). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a park naturalist on Saturday, October 9 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as we walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15. Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m., and discover the countless species of marine algae; green, red, and brown which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Fall is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. On Saturday, October 23 at 9 a.m., join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5 hour Nature Hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Fall migration is the time for birds to migrate and Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing their resident avian friends. On Saturday, October 30 at 8 a.m., join a park naturalist for a walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed).

David Wheatley to perform in free concert at First Church of Christ, Scientist, on October 17

On Sunday, Oct 17 at 2 p.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist, Laguna Beach is hosting a free concert by award-winning organist, pianist, composer and storyteller, David Wheatley. The concert will take place at the church, located at 635 High Drive.

Wheatley will be performing some of his favorite music from great classical composers, as well as more contemporary pieces, and one of his own compositions, “Prelude for the Day,” that truly captures the essence of the beautiful panoramas of Laguna Beach.

On the piano, Wheatley will be performing Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony (the First Movement, transcribed by Franz Liszt), Chopin’s Polonaise in A major and his Minute Waltz, and Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-sharp minor, plus a surprise! On the organ, he will play Bach’s Fugue in D minor, a medley of Sousa’s well-known marches, a coronation march by Sir William Walton, the Toccata from “Plymouth Suite” by Percy Whitlock, a medley of popular songs by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, some light, classical French music by Lefébure-Wély and “MacArthur Park” by Jimmy Webb.

Reflecting on his music selections for this concert, Wheatley said, “What these pieces have in common is that they are expressions of their time and culture. Many of them are timeless, with a beautiful combination of inevitability and surprise.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

David Wheatley performs on October 17

Wheatley grew up in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. He began studying piano at age 5 and the organ at age 13, when his legs were long enough to reach all 32 pedals. He later studied at the University of Toronto and the Royal Conservatory of Music and at the University of North Texas and USC, where he served as co-founder and original director of the Scoring for Motion Pictures program.

Wheatley has contributed to many films and hit television series as a studio musician and even played the legendary Twentieth Century Fox organ, with a 100-piece orchestra for the soundtrack of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. He has co-written, co-directed and co-produced three original musicals for the stage. He is currently working on a podcast series of music lectures with humor, as he also enjoys performing as a comedian.

He has recorded many of his original compositions, including the CD of his own solo piano compositions, Out of the Blue and The Waterways Album by Lightstream, a jazz group. He has served as organist, pianist, music director, and choir director for churches of many denominations and he gives master classes for the American Guild of Organists. He is currently serving as guest organist at First Church of Christ, Scientist in Laguna Beach.

Admission to the concert is free, as this is a gift to the community from the church. Free parking is also available. The City of Laguna Beach recommends that masks be worn while inside the church auditorium.

Newspaper donations needed at the Animal Shelter

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is currently in need of newspaper donations. The donations will be used to help line cages, litter boxes, and for runs. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping that anyone who can help with this request will drop off newspaper donations to the shelter as soon as they can.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to https://puplagunabeach.org/.