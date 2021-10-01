Circus Bella wowed the crowd with kindness FP 100121

Circus Bella wowed the crowd with kindness

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Circus Bella brought more than acrobats and aerialists to Bluebird Park last Saturday afternoon. When ringmaster Abigail Munn took the stage, she first reminded the crowd of the intention behind circus – to build community. She asked the audience to look to their right, look to their left, turn around, and – each time – wave to their neighbors. “Now this part is the most fun,” Munn said, her hot pink and turquoise costume sparkling in the sun. “Everybody on this side of the ring, I want you to look all the way across to the other side. Make a new friend over there. Wave to them.” A man wearing a blue button down shirt and khaki slacks stood across the field. I looked in his eyes, took in his smile and waved to him like an old friend. It was a simple but powerful act. For a few seconds, we stepped outside ourselves, found an unfamiliar face across a crowd of strangers and mentally reached out. Try it. It works.

Click on photo for a larger image

Director and Ringmaster Abigail Munn addressed the crowd in Bluebird Park, asking them to make new friends across the ring.

Munn also acknowledged the native peoples who first inhabited Laguna Beach. “We recognize the ancestral homeland of the Tongva nation, who are the original inhabitants of Laguna Beach,” she said. “We recognize that we benefit from living and working on their traditional homeland and we respectfully acknowledge the ancestors, elders, and current tribal members and artists of their communities. Today we affirm their sovereign rights as first peoples.”

Taking those two moments to greet each other and honor those who came before us set the stage for Circus Bella’s 60-minute performance and the strong sense of community spirit underlying the show. None of this was lost on the audience, who numbered in the hundreds.

If you missed the show, we’ll share some photographic highlights. If you were there – watching the jugglers and contortionist, the chair stacker and strong man – maybe you too saw something profound happening alongside the silly clowns and skillful acts. Circus Bella brought a brief glimpse of how the world looks when we set aside our screens, let down our guard, and allow ourselves to be led with laughter and kindness.

The meaningful role of the ringmaster

Circus Bella’s troupe numbered 19 strong, including the six-piece All Star Band. There were clowns and jugglers, acrobats and an aerialist, a contortionist and a chair stacker, a strong man and a hula hooper. Director and Ringmaster Abigail Munn took the audience on an emotional ride, choreographing a show that incorporated humor, awe, levity, and even a little uncertainty and fear. Every act left the audience either laughing, gasping, or holding their collective breath in equal measure.

Click on photo for a larger image

Clown Calvin Kai Ku stands atop the human pyramid

This season marks Munn’s first time off the trapeze and into the role of ringmaster. “Twenty years on the trapeze is a good run,” Munn said. “I could run up there and do my trapeze act right now, because it’s so much muscle memory. But I’m excited for this new role.”

It felt like Munn was made for it. She brought far more than traditional introductions and standard showmanship. She managed the audience’s emotions, building both their anticipation and enthusiasm. But she also invited them to recognize their own part in the event and the bigger meaning behind circus, encouraging them to take this sense of community spirit out into the world with them when they left.

Toward the end of the show, Munn read a poem by Elliott Simon which included, in part:

“When we’re afraid and don’t let it show

This helps us develop the courage to grow.

And that’s what’s needed in our complex world

With so many flags that compete to unfurl.”

“We’re not a political organization,” Munn said. “But there’s some consistency in how we operate. Like our love and respect for the land. I had time to process the importance of that this past year. Again, I’m not interested in being political. But there are some things I truly believe are my responsibility as an artist. While you’re looking at me in my crazy costume, while I have your attention…let’s gently, lovingly reflect on some bigger issues.”

“I’m hungry for this”

Judging from the audience’s reaction, the town was ready for a show like this. Laguna local Ken Aubuchon is a longtime Cirque du Soleil enthusiast who said a show like Circus Bella was exactly what he needed. “I was blown away by the whole idea of a circus coming here to the park,” Aubuchon said. “I’ve been to see Cirque du Soleil many times. I’m hungry for anything like that.” Aubuchon has been particularly taken by old-style circus performances. “The new Cirque stuff is all gadgetry,” he said. “These huge machines and big tanks of water. I don’t need that. The old-school style – like Mystere – with just acrobats, contortionists, aerialists and trapeze artists, that’s what I like.” Circus Bella delivered.

Click on photo for a larger image

Santa Cruz contortionist Elisa Hing, Circus Bella’s newest member, has trained since age 12

Deborah Laughton, another Laguna Beach local, agreed. “I love having all these people all together,” she said. “All ages. I’ve missed this.”

Laughton was right about the makeup of the audience. Every age was represented. Children crawled the hillsides and hung from playground equipment. Some hula hooped on the sidewalks and danced in the grass. Elderly groups gathered in lawn chairs and families spread out blankets and towels. People lined every wall, stair, patch of grass and picnic bench to watch the festivities unfold.

Brenda Bredvik and Mark Madison have lived in Laguna for 26 years. The couple arrived early to scout out a perfect place on the greens. “It sounded cute and it’s a beautiful day,” Bredvik said. “Why not? We thought we’d try it. It’s something different.”

Others came with their kids as an ideal diversion for a mostly sunny Saturday afternoon. Not everyone was necessarily a circus enthusiast, but the event beckoned people out of their normal routines and brought them back together with their neighbors.

“I’m delighted to see the community coming together again,” said Laguna local Karen Wood. “The families coming out, and the children having so much fun. The children in all of us got to come out today to play with Circus Bella. I thought they were fantastic. And it was just joyous to be part of it.”

Even Munn said the crowd’s reaction was unusually exuberant. “The kids were livelier than they normally are,” she said. “We don’t usually have that much of a peanut gallery.”

“The performance on Saturday was so much more than just a circus,” said Siân Poeschl, cultural arts manager. “It was a community coming together. It was a shared experience of joy, humor, wonder and innocence. The Laguna Beach community once again showed what a special place it is to live here, to experience our collective aspirations for a joyful, artful and fun-filled future.”

Backstage with Circus Bella

Circus Bella is nothing without its astonishing performers who bring decades of skill, hard work, talent, and craftsmanship to the stage. Every performer commented on the enormous labor of love it takes to perform consistently at this level.

“I’m sure you can imagine it’s a lot of work,” said Garrett Allen, Circus Bella’s skillful chair stacker. “But every second spent doing something you love doesn’t feel like so much work.” The San Diego native began training at age 10 after his fifth-grade teacher noticed he was the kid always climbing on things. She knew of an after-school circus school that could funnel his talent. “I just fell in love with it,” he said. By age 18, Allen was performing in theme parks, nightclubs, festivals, touring shows, and cruise ships that took him across the United States and around the world.

A good week for Allen requires five or six hours of training a day, five or six days a week. Fortunately, during the pandemic, he could practice alone at home. “I’m also an aerialist, so that was a little more complicated during COVID,” he said. “Luckily I have some close connections with people in gyms who let me come in after hours on my own.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Chair stacker Garrett Allen also specializes in aerial ropes and duo trapeze. When he’s not on stage, you’ll find him tending to his organic vegetable garden and exotic tropical plants.

Clown couple Jamie Coventry and Natasha Kaluza met in the Clown Conservatory at the San Francisco Circus Center in 2003. They used their time off during the pandemic to train their circus pup, Finley. “Some people were making sourdough bread. We were learning how to train our dog.” Their time was well-spent. Finley wowed the crowd with his cute tricks and approachable personality. The duo also taught Zoom classes and performed in a few Zoom shows, as well as honing their juggling skills in the park. “It’s much easier to train when you have somebody else to be accountable to,” Kaluza said. Finley appeared to be their ideal taskmaster.

Click on photo for a larger image

Clown couple Jamie Coventry and Natasha Kaluza (with dog Finley) also perform as the award-winning clown duet Coventry & Kaluza (who can be followed at www.conventryandkaluza.com)

Aerial hoop artist Dwoira Galilia began her circus training at age 11. She trains five days a week in aerial arts, contortion, and foot archery. “My first show with [Circus Bella] was in 2012,” Galilia said. “Many of us have been together for nine seasons so we get to have that bond. We’ve juggled together, we’ve trained together, we pull each other up and down, we spot each other, we balance on each other. We get that familiar trust. It’s a huge gift to be able to work with this company, but also that regularity of having a past together is a rare thing.”

Galilia did a lot of Pilates, gyro kinesis, and stretching at home to stay in shape during the pandemic. She also spent part of the past year in Mexico, teaching at a circus retreat. “That was my push to get back into aerial shape,” she said. “I had been staying in physical shape – I felt I was strong – but I wasn’t ‘circus ready.’ There’s being in shape, and then there’s being in show shape.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Aerial hoop artist Dwoira Galilia dazzles the audience with her mid-air contortion act

Band leader Rob Reich has been with Circus Bella since its inception in 2008. Over those 13 years, his footprint on stage keeps expanding. “Soon they’re going to have to build me another piece of stage,” Reich laughs. In addition to his keyboard, Reich plays the accordion, xylophone (a pandemic learning project), glockenspiel, several bulb horns, bongo drums, a variety of whistles, cowbells, and a ratchet. “I’m always trying to find sillier sounds, especially for the clowns,” he said.

Alongside those many instruments, Reich is responsible for not only leading the band, but interfacing with the performers and musically reacting in real time to what’s happening on stage. “There’s the in-the-moment stuff and then there’s the stuff that coalesces after many tries together where we find how to work with each other over the course of the season,” said Reich. “I feel like having done 10 shows this season, we’re starting to find those points where we can really crystallize the collaborative spirit.”

Click on photo for a larger image

The Circus Bella All Star Band, led by keyboardist and multitasker Rob Reich

If all goes according to plan, Circus Bella will return to Laguna next year to establish a new tradition in our town. That is, after all, another essential element of building community – creating annual events that not only bind us together but bind our own memories across time. Meanwhile, hundreds of Laguna Beach residents will recall the day the circus came to town.

If you would like to express your thanks to the City, or share your favorite memory from the day, send a circus-inspired drawing to Siân Poeschl to share with the Arts Commission and City Council at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or the Cultural Arts Department, 505 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, California, 92651.

Click on photo for a larger image

Circus Bella’s traditional grand finale, known as “The Big Juggle,” is the act when all performers come together

For more photos by Jeff Rovner, go to the slideshow below:

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.