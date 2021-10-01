Dancing with the arts: Four Laguna Dance Festival FP 100121

Dancing with the arts: Four Laguna Dance Festival soloists perform at Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery

By MARRIE STONE

The Laguna Dance Festival will host a performance during the October 7 Art Walk at the Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery located at 326 Glenneyre, Laguna Beach at 6:30 p.m. Performances will take place in the outdoor Sculpture Garden and Rotunda.

This is an opportunity to experience art in motion, featuring dancers from the Laguna Dance Festival. The evening will include exceptional contemporary solo dance performances and a duet inspired by the visual movement of acclaimed artist Richard MacDonald. “The guest dancers include Téa Devereaux, Mark Daftari, Chryssa Hadjis and Jacqueline Schiffner, who will dazzle you with their artistry and athleticism. These dancers are the most creative contemporary performers coming to the modern stage,” said Jodie Gates, founder/artistic director, Laguna Dance Festival.

Téa Devereaux

Téa Devereaux began dancing at the age of 3 when her parents enrolled her in toddler tap and ballet classes. “They both worked, so they needed something for me to do,” she said. “Of course, I didn’t know this would become my passion and eventually my career.”

Growing up in Dallas and attending Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (located in the heart of the city’s arts district) gave Devereaux an early appreciation for every kind of artform. “Downtown was our playground, so I fell in love with the arts and, of course, with dance.”

When Deveraux began looking at collegiate programs, California was on her mind. “I told my parents I better get into USC, because there was no other option for me.” The USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance (“USC Kaufman”) was new at that time. Founded by Jodie Gates, the school offered dancers incredible opportunities and access to talented instructors.

Devereaux describes the first time she danced at Dawson Cole Gallery and how she approached the improvisation project. “I wanted to leave space to be inspired by the environment,” she said. “When we arrived, we walked the space. There was art on all four walls, so I didn’t pick a specific painting or artwork. I looked at several different pieces, their shapes, and the angularity of the different artworks and sculptures. I based my movements on those shapes and tried to mimic the angles of the artwork. That helped drive my improvision, so the dance didn’t get stale or dull. That’s something I learned from Kaufman. We practiced looking at artwork and sculptures and mimicking them or using them as inspiration for our improv movements.”

The dancers have full control over their costuming decisions and musical choices. Devereaux relies on classical piano compositions. “Those pieces leave a lot of space for me to play, so I’ll likely do something similar for the upcoming show,” she said. “Getting to perform while being surrounded by art is a beautiful opportunity.”

Photos courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

Téa Devereaux

Mark Daftari

Mark Daftari graduated from USC Kaufman in 2019 with a concentration in choreography for stage and cinematic arts. He recently appeared in Todrick Hall’s music video, “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” as well as English singer Sam Smith’s video, “How Do You Sleep?” Daftari has also worked extensively with French dancer and choreographer Yanis Marshall.

Daftari performed in Laguna last year for the “Dancing Solo Together” event hosted by the Laguna Dance Festival. He hopes to dance on a world tour, eventually choreographing for an international audience. Until then, he plans to teach locally and continue performing in music videos and other stage performances. He says he hopes “to create a platform for binding concert and commercial worlds, and to take that platform around the world, changing the way we see choreography and industry movement.”

Mark Daftari

Chryssa Hadjis

Temecula native Chryssa Hadjis grew up in the world of competitive dance, joining the Murrieta Dance Project at age 8, and working with Erin Babbs, Susan Barnett and Cory Bufkin. “As I got older, Will Johnston was a huge influence on my dance career.” In high school, Hadjis started working with Johnston, who opened her eyes to what contemporary dance could be. “His choreography helps you see the music,” Hadjis said. “You’re not just hearing music and watching someone move to it. The dance and the music complement each other, and I feel like that’s something I wasn’t necessarily exposed to before I met him.”

This perspective helps Hadjis when walking into a museum or gallery space and reacting, through dance, to the artwork. “It reminds me to open my eyes and take in my view beyond the audience,” she said. “The art guides the movement. If I see a circle, I’m inclined to do circular movements. Straight lines lead me to become more rigid with my movements. Even colors can affect my mood.”

Hadjis graduated from USC Kaufman this year. She recently danced in the Baby Mama music video for Brandy, featuring Chance the Rapper. She’s also appeared on Good Morning America and choreographed and starred in several commercial pitches.

Hadjis appreciates the opportunity to perform with the Laguna Dance Festival, particularly within these improvisational settings. This will be her fourth performance in Laguna Beach. “It’s always special to do these performances because you get new inspiration and feedback in the moment,” she said.

Chryssa Hadjis

Jacqueline Schiffner

Huntington Beach native Jackie Schiffner graduated from USC Kaufman in 2019 with a concentration in dance performance. In addition to working extensively with Gates, she studied with other notable artists including William Forsythe, Desmond Richardson, Patrick Corbin and Zippora Karz. She’s performed repertory in New York, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Laguna Beach.

After graduating from USC, Schiffner moved to Columbus, OH to perform with the BalletMet 2. This year, she organized Laguna Dance Festival’s Spring Gala as the education and artist coordinator. Schiffner aspires to continually develop her craft and technique, hoping to extend her work into teaching and coaching.

“Additionally, I hope to be a leader in my field, and to impact people’s lives both as a performer and as an educator,” she said. “I want to advocate for the woman’s position in artistic leadership and voice and to make dance a more accessible art for all.”

“Even through challenging times, Laguna Dance Festival continues to fulfill our mission by making dance accessible to everyone,” said Gates. “In just this past month, we have provided three quality performances in site specific locations and on October 7, we are once again thrilled to collaborate with Dawson Cole Fine Art.”

Originally established in 1993, Dawson Cole Fine Art specializes in contemporary and modern sculpture, drawings, prints and unique works on paper by American and European Masters. With a special concentration in Contemporary, Early Modern and West Coast Regionalism, the gallery offers works by Chuck Close, Richard MacDonald, Hunt Slonem, Pablo Picasso, Jim Dine, Carolyn Reynolds and many more.

“We are excited to showcase the Laguna Dance Festival and their renowned dancers in the Dawson Cole Fine Art Sculpture Garden during October’s First Thursday’s Art Walk,” said Ariane MacDonald, principal of Dawson Cole. “Dance is such an important facet of the performing arts and to have the opportunity to collaborate with this prestigious organization and share it with the Laguna Beach community is a joy and privilege.”

