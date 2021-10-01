A Q&A with D.J. Mansfield 100121

A Q&A with D.J. Mansfield on his passion for restoring our ocean and its sea life

By Laurie Ann Wofford

After an epic day of underwater trash cleanup, diving in Woods Cove, Laguna Beach, I had the pleasure to meet with D.J. Mansfield, the head of operations at Beach Cities Scuba Centers to learn more about his passion for restoring our kelp forests, coral and ocean wildlife.

I first met D.J. on his PADI AWARE Project – “Dive Against Debris,” located at Laguna Beach’s Brooks Street, one of nine incredible beaches on the coast of Southern California scheduled for cleanup this past week. D.J. continues to show his passion for the ocean as he leads most dive adventures from the Port of Long Beach to Catalina Island. There is a huge ocean to clean up and many skilled divers to help us protect our waters and wildlife in California.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laurie Ann Wofford and D.J. Mansfield

A diver with a net bag of collected trash during “Dive Against Debris”

While spotting dolphins, sea lions and many golden Garibaldi along the way, we were eager to meet new divers, families and community members to help us sustain our planet while building a larger more protected reef in the most beloved beach towns. The shorelines are extremely delicate and our reefs need your help to sustain their habitats properly and for our ecosystems to thrive over time.

Our ability to challenge the current models of beach cleanup and to use our community as a tool is the most actionable cause with the most potential for change. Our community is built around surfers, stargazers and nature lovers; for the rest, ocean conservation is a no-brainer. Let’s make an impact in the lives of those outside of our ocean-loving community and encourage all cities to build that bridge connected to nature and awaken the conservationist within us all.

We all love the ocean, so we should be taking measures to ensure the schools, the roads, the restaurants and our parks are clean of loose trash and wasted plastic. I hope to see less trash at future clean up days and out of the mouths of whales, dolphins and other vital parts of our reefs and interconnected ecosystem.

Laurie: What does the ocean mean to you and why should it be protected?

D.J.: From a personal perspective, I have always had a connection to the ocean. From the moment I walked into it, there was an energy there that I fell in love with. You have to respect its power and, as humans, we have to find ways to enjoy that environment safely. From a more practical perspective, the ocean is the largest producer of oxygen in the world. If it dies, we will slowly go with it. I would say that is the number one reason humans need to protect it.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laurie Ann Wofford with a PROJECT AWARE banner

Laurie: What initially motivated and drew you into supporting the efforts of ocean conservation and protecting the beaches in California?

D.J.: I signed up for an underwater clean-up about 18 years ago. In my younger mind, I thought it would just be a fun dive with a mesh bag attached to me. When I saw my first piece of trash, I felt like I made the connection. People were throwing trash away on the beaches, in the drain systems…and it was just filtering into the ocean and waterways. I then imagined an animal mistaking it for food and eating it. That would endanger them and possibly kill them, thereby affecting the entire chain.

Laurie: Are there any beginning dives that have resonated for you and made a difference in your life and your passion to build a cleaner world for all surfers and divers together?

D.J.: I’ve been lucky to travel all over the world both in the military and for leisure. It’s taken me to some amazing places over the years and it has also opened my eyes to the fact that there are areas of the world that simply are not aware of what they are doing to their own waterways. Walking through Iraq and Afghanistan were examples of seeing areas that were in disarray and filled with pollution. As time goes on, it’ll start to affect their health and welfare. If we can get every person educated on pollution, it might make a difference and slow the decline on multiple fronts.

Laurie: What inspiration does your work draw from our ocean, waves and beaches?

D.J.: Beach Cities Scuba is focused on diving in Southern California and exploring the world. It is our hope that we take the time to clean up our areas and help educate those around us on the importance of the ocean and its role with humans. From an aesthetic perspective, I enjoy looking at our waters in their natural state – not littered with golf balls and ketchup packets.

Laurie: Why do you feel it’s important to support PADI Aware and its mission?

D.J.: We need a collective voice. A movement is not about one person, it’s about collective forces joining together and making a difference. We feel that our close relationship with Project Aware is important to continue the awareness and education of our underwater environment. If each of us can affect one life, it’ll start to make an amazing difference.

Laurie: How many divers can join each beach dive day?

D.J.: We are unlimited in our capacity. We challenge divers to Dive Against Debris on a regular basis. If you are on the dive and you see trash, just grab it and tuck it into a pocket for future waste removal. Obviously, we want divers to be safe, so it is important that each of them shows up prepared for the environment and comfortable with the task of picking up trash and extracting it from the ocean.

Click on photo for a larger image

Two divers ready to collect debris

Laurie: Do we need to be certified to do a dive cleanup?

D.J.: Yes. All participants entering the water on scuba gear will want to achieve an Open Water Diver certification from a respectable agency recognized around the world. It is important that divers are safe as they conduct these activities around Orange County and the world.

Laurie: Of all the beaches in California, which one is your favorite?

D.J: That’s one of the hardest questions of all time. I love many of the beaches in Southern California. If I had a personal favorite, it would be Mountain Street. This is a challenging entry and exit dive and is hard to get to due to its “open to the ocean” position. When the waves bless us with not visiting for a few days, we love to sneak a dive in at Mountain Street. The reef is very dramatic and ever-changing. It is virtually untouched territory and does not have a lot of human interaction. Though I have hundreds of dives at Shaw’s Cove, Deadman’s Reef, Diver’s Cove, and more, I do find myself excited about a Mountain Street dive when exploring our coastline.

Laurie: Thank you so much D.J. for your commitment to the ocean, it speaks volumes to me and all others involved. Wrapping up the last nine consecutive cleanup dive days, what is the final count of trash and items found? And which items were found to be the most present along our coastline?

D.J.: We salvaged nearly 500 lbs. of debris from the ocean over the course of our nine-day PADI AWARE – Divers Against Debris project to protect the ocean. This number includes nearly 1,000 pieces of plastic and other materials such as rubber, metal and wood. The main source of debris is a fair mix between fishing materials, nets, weights, plastic bottles, balloons, trash bags and cigarettes. The group of divers especially helped to get most of the larger materials back on land and disposed of which is no easy task in full scuba gear. We are so proud to have them on our team. On average, we only had six participants per day. Ages ranging from young to old, beginner to expert divers. We need more help getting the word out so we can get build awareness for our projects. Join our team today. Let’s all work together to save our oceans from debris. To see the results from each of our dive sites locally and globally check out www.diveagainstdebris.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Divers entering the surf will work in collaboration to help clean the ocean

The local surfers and PADI divers all work so well within the community to keep our protected oceans clean and to ensure we build a thriving ecosystem on and off the shore. Check out what we have in store for our future events at www.Votetheocean.org and www.PADI.com. We are so thankful for the ongoing support and community outreach from the best, first-class Dive shop, Beach Cities Scuba! Check out our quick interview and signup to meet us out on the beach!

Lauri Ann Wofford is a VotetheOcean board member and volunteer Diver Against Debris for PADI AWARE.