 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Aquathon 2021: An event that never happens 100521

Aquathon 2021: An event that never happens and didn’t happen again for the 36th time

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Aquathon 2021, may or may not have happened. 

However, photographer Mary Hurlbut has the photos to prove it did. This is an annual event, and although it’s always canceled, approximately 200 people do it anyway, trekking and swimming Crescent Bay to Aliso Beach – where survivors attend a party held at Lost Pier Café.

Survivors is the perfect description, because this is not an event for the faint of heart – it’s dangerous.

For 36 years, the Aquathon, an eight-mile hike-swim from Emerald Bay to Three Arch Bay, has been scheduled and then canceled.

Aquathon 2021 Gary

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Scott McCater, Palle Weber, Ted Lucrezi, Diana Cogorno (photobombing) and Gary Cogorno

Aquathon 2021 was no exception.

The Aquathon website states, “The Aquathon of Laguna Beach 2021 has been canceled because being in salt water is a healthy activity. The City of Laguna Beach has been super to allow this ‘Event’ to continue, we just need to keep our diving masks on.”

As most swimmers are loners, participants must have a buddy for all swims. 

“We want Aquathoners to meet each other,” said Aquathon organizer Cogorno.

Aquathon 2021 high tide

Click on photo for a larger image

High tide at Woods Cove – the half-way spot for the long trek/swim from Crescent Bay to Aliso Beach

Armed with goggles, fins, sunscreen and wetsuits, the plan was for everyone to meet at Crescent Bay, travel as far as Three Arch Bay, get on the Laguna Trolley for a ride back to Aliso and join the throngs of water-soaked Aquathoners at the Lost Pier Cafe.

Post event, Cogorno said, “I want to thank the City for allowing us to use this resource and the lifeguards on duty.” 

Donations go to Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguard Foundation (LBOLF). 

Aquathon 2021 girls

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Brighton (Thurston Middle School) and sister Morgan (LBHS) ran and swam the Aquathon for the first time in one hour and 40 minutes 

“Although it is not a race, the power of youth was very evident!” said Cogorno.

According to the Aquathon website, the now famous event unofficially began in 1986.

During that summer, four Emerald Bay residents, Alan Wolf, Mark Disman, John Heatley and Bailey Smith spent their weekends at Emerald Bay beach snorkeling and exploring the surrounding coves. They would generally walk from cove to cove but sometimes had to swim around certain points. They were always struck by the overall beauty of the water, the view from the water of the surrounding hills and the tidepool-filled coves they crossed.

Aquathon 2021 Marriner

Click on photo for a larger image

Mike Marriner and daughter (on left) with Ted Reckas and his son

Their short weekend jaunts had only taken them as far north as Irvine Cove and as far south as Crescent Bay. So to end the summer, they decided to explore the entire coast of Laguna Beach starting at Emerald Bay and going south. At that time, Laguna Beach ended at Victoria Beach. Walking where they could and swimming around various points where they could not walk, the foursome arrived at Victoria Beach tired but happy several hours later. Thus, the advent of the now world-famous Aquathon. 

In 1988 when Bob Harman got into the mix, he organized the event and sent out the first flyer. Over the years, the boundaries and routes were changed.

For a full explanation of the Aquathon evolution, go to www.aquathon.com.

For more of Mary Hurlbut’s photos, go to the slideshow below:

 

