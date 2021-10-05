NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Laguna Beach artist Rosalie Marsh-Boinus FP 100521

Laguna Beach artist Rosalie Marsh-Boinus to exhibit at The Grace Galleries

The Grace Galleries welcomes Laguna Beach artist, Rosalie Marsh-Boinus for a group show at the gallery’s Opening Reception on Thursday, Oct. 7 between 6-9 p.m. 

Laguna Beach modern

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Modern Woman”

Marsh-Boinus’ art is a fusion of post French Impressionism, German Expressionism and surrealist abstract that she calls “Modern Expressionism.” Her Modern Expressionism is a journey of color, light and line that features subjects reminiscent of a bygone era facing an unknown destiny in which the vibrancy of life’s journey is on full display. 

Marsh-Boinus’ background includes exhibiting 15 years at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, as well as many private art exhibits and a one-woman show at the Jewish Community Center in Irvine. 

The Grace Galleries is located at 347 S. Coast Highway, steps away from Main Beach in Laguna Beach. Call 949.690.0318. https://thegracegalleries.com

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.