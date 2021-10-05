Meet the authors at the AAUW brunch on November 6 at Surf & Sand Resort
The popular AAUW literary event (back after a COVID hiatus) will return as a late fall in-person brunch at the Surf & Sand Resort on Saturday, Nov. 6. The literary event will feature three women authors: Jill G. Hall, Janelle Brown and Lisa See.
Jill G. Hall
San Diego author, educator and artist, Jill G. Hall, has written three dual-timeline historical novels. All three books share the same contemporary character, Anne, a young San Francisco-based artist who loves vintage fashion. The historical stories revolve around the first owner of the clothing the protagonist treasures.
The Black Velvet Coat, Hall’s first book, reveals a 1960s story, while The Silver Shoes takes the reader to the late 1920s and the beginning of the Great Depression. Hall’s latest book, The Green Lace Corset, links Anne to a woman in 1885. Kidnapped by a bank robber, the heroine ends up in the wild west of Arizona’s northern territory.
Janelle Brown
The New York Times bestselling author Janelle Brown has written five novels, and her articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, Elle, Wired, Self, RealSimple, the Los Angeles Times and numerous other publications. Brown, who lives in Los Angeles, has called California her home for most of her life. She loves setting her novels in locations she knows well.
“I love everything about the state,” said Brown. “I love the geography and the diversity.” Named a Best Book of 2020 by Amazon in the mystery/thriller genre, Pretty Things is set in and around Lake Tahoe, where Brown spent many family vacations growing up. The Library Journal describes this story of two wildly different women as having “flawless suspense, masterly storytelling and a plot that hits all the notes of our Instagram world perfectly.”
Brown is a master of endings. She says sometimes it takes a couple of trials, but “when you know it’s right, you know it. [The ending] must close the arch but not tie up things too easily.” Her books grab a reader with the mystery, hold on to them with great characters and contemporary problems and tie it all together with a satisfying ending.
Lisa See
The final speaker will be an audience favorite, Lisa See. She grew up in a literary family (her mother was also an accomplished author) in Los Angeles. See’s numerous published books include historical fiction, mysteries and non-fiction.
A multi-talented writer and a lover of jazz and classical music, she also wrote the libretto for Los Angeles Opera based on On Gold Mountain, which premiered in June 2000. She is the recipient of the Golden Spike Award from the Chinese Historical Association of Southern California and the History Maker’s Award from the Chinese American Museum. See’s novels have brought Chinese culture to the American reader in much the same way that Pearl S. Buck did before her.
A master of deep research and travel, See’s books immerse the reader in the lives and tribulations of Asian characters both in their native lands and in California. Her latest novel, Island of Sea Women, takes readers to a remote Korean Island and into the lives of two women who follow the tradition of deep sea, free diving to gather seafood. At its heart, Island of Sea Women is a story of women’s friendships, but it is also an enthralling cultural anthropology highlighting the nearly extinct, matriarchal haenyeo traditions and the violent history of 20th century Korea.
The varied works of these three authors and their takes on the struggles and rewards of the writing life should make the 33rd Annual AAUW literary event and fundraiser a very special brunch. Proof of the COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory to attend and all participants will be asked to wear a mask when inside. No walk-in guests due to health protocols.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for a silent auction, book sales and to meet the authors. The brunch and program will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Paid reservations postmarked by October 26 are $125. After October 26, tickets will be $135, if space is available and $85 is tax deductible. No ticket sales at the door. Checks should be made out to AAUW-LBF and mailed to AAUW-LBF, P.O. Box 189, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. For credit card payments, go here.
AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Money raised at the brunch supports scholarships to Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors, middle school girls attending a summer science camp and returning women students at Saddleback College, Orange Coast College, Laguna College of Art + Design and UCI.
The American Association of University Women Laguna Beach branch (AAUW-LB), advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The Literary Brunch Laguna Beach Festival of Women Authors’ proceeds are administered by the AAUW Laguna Beach Foundation (AAUW-LBF), a nonprofit 501 c-3 organization.
For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.lagunabeach-ca.aauw.net/.
The Surf & Sand Resort is located at 1555 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.