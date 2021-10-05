NewLeftHeader

clear sky

64.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Laguna Beach Democratic Club leads Women’s March 100521

Laguna Beach Democratic Club leads Women’s March

Laguna Beach Democratic marchers

Photo by Glenn Rosen

On Saturday, Oct. 2, (L-R) County Supervisor Katrina Foley, State Representative Cottie Petrie-Norris, Laguna Beach Democratic Club President Gwen McNallan and Congressional candidate Harley Rouda led a crowd of approximately 500 to Main Beach, calling for reproductive rights. This event was one of thousands in a national Women’s March as part of an effort to bring attention to some states’, and potentially, the U.S. Supreme Court’s infringement on women’s rights.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.