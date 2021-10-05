NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s in-person meeting scheduled for October 8

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is hosting their second live meeting of the 2021/2022 season on Friday, Oct. 8 at the Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. 

Horticulturalist and landscape designer Tom Betts Aranda will discuss “Incorporating California Natives into Your Garden.” Owner of Nativo Landscape Design, Betts Aranda has been landscaping homes in La Jolla and south Orange County, including his own small-scale patio gardens that provide sustenance for the local pollinator populations. 

Laguna Beach Garden Betts Aranda

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Garden Club

Tom Betts Aranda

In order to provide the most comfortable in-person experience, masks will be required inside Tankersley Hall. Refreshment tables will be outside. There will be no eating or drinking inside the meeting space.

If you are not a member, feel free to join the club as a guest to listen to this local speaker.

For more information, contact Karen Nelson at 949.280.4417 or Lynn Jax at 949.497.7363.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

