 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Butterscotch

Butterscotch is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 1-year-old rabbit who is neutered. Butterscotch is very friendly and a great companion to have by your side. He loves to be handled, brushed and would make a great house rabbit. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Butterscotch adopted as soon as possible.

Butterscotch is as sweet as his name 

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For information on adoption procedures, call 949.497.3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

