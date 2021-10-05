NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Who has seen this, besides Maggi? Who knew it is on Nyes Place? 

Beth Johnsen knew, as did Nancy Wade, Ward Blackburn, Laurie Kirkland, Mary Hill, Mona Roberts, Dean Armentrout, Mark Porterfield, Kelly Cornwell and Carla Bertaina. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.    

Fanciful garage doors, on lower Nyes Place

 

