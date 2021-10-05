NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Original Laguna Beach Mermaid FP 100521

Original Laguna Beach Mermaid, artist Leslie Davis, creates her namesake

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Local artist Leslie Davis passed the time during the COVID pandemic by creating The Laguna Mermaid. “It was never my intention to make a life-size mermaid out of glass, copper wire, Fiberglass and Bond,” said Davis. “So, The Laguna Mermaid is a silver lining that came from the COVID sequester!”

She adds, “My apprentice of the past five years was a major part in creating The Laguna Mermaid. His name is Brian Falzgraf. He is also a wonderful stained glass artist.” 

It took Davis and Falzgraf one year to complete The Laguna Mermaid.

Davis has a long history here in town. “I have been a working artist in Laguna Beach at my studio Opal Aura Glass since 1971. The first 25 years, I worked in beveled and stained glass. I have work installed in both public and residential settings, most notably one in the wedding chapel on the Queen Mary, and a grant from the Jewish women’s league for an installation on women’s right to vote at the outside entrance of West Hollywood Park. I also did the exterior window of Laguna Drug, which was, of course, a Laguna sunset.” 

Original Laguna sculpture

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joel Goldstein

“The Laguna Mermaid”

Davis recalls how the original “Laguna Mermaid” title came about. “I have also been a dancer for 40 years of my life. In 1962, I was dancing in a summer stock production of Peter Pan and designed the mermaid costumes. A well-known photographer from Laguna Beach named Rolland Hendrickson came backstage to take pictures of all of the cast and asked me if I would go to Moss Point Cove in Laguna Beach with him the following day to model for a photograph.” 

Hendrickson then wanted to enter Davis’ photo in a national photography competition. Named the “Laguna Fantasy,” he won that competition and made it into a poster that sold all over the country. 

Soon, people started recognizing her and commenting, “Oh, there’s the Laguna Mermaid.” Since then, Davis has collected glass mermaids. 

Original Laguna old photo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rolland Hendrickson

A 1962 photo of Davis 

Along with the mermaid sculpture, Davis was busy with another project during the “stay in place” restriction. 

In March of last year, Davis installed a glass and steel sculpture on her front gate, COVID Crisis, as a symbol of much-needed optimism during those trying times.

“I was motivated to make this sculpture to promote hope rather than fear of the virus,” said Davis. “We are a close community of family, friends and neighbors that can protect each other with our masks up.”

Davis’ passion for glass has taken many forms.

“One of my true loves is Egyptian art, and I was commissioned to do the opening of the Neiman Marcus building in Newport Beach with a 6’ x 6’ three Egyptian glass panel for use when they had the Chicago Art Museum’s traveling show of Tutankhamen reproduction jewelry,” she said. 

From there, Davis went on to what she calls, “hot glass” glass blowing, furnace casting and scientific glassblowing. “I was lucky enough to jury into Dale Chihuly’s International Glass School Pilchuck in the Stanwood Forest, WA,” she said.

Original Laguna Brian

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joel Goldstein

Davis with artist Brian Falzgraf 

Subsequently, Davis was given three full scholarships to attend his school where she learned many other glass-forming techniques. The last 16 years she has dedicated herself to making art that educates and informs the public. 

Davis often marries science and art in her work.

“I did a glass show on stem cells for the opening of the Sue and Bill Gross Stem Cell Center at UCI in 2006,” said Davis. “Their director, Dr. Peter Donovan, asked me if I would do another show that included all 22 of their researchers at the stem cell center and so I curated and participated in “The Art of Stem Cells” at the Center for Contemporary Art of Orange County. OCCCA is a museum-like gallery that I have been a member of for the past 18 years.” 

Original Laguna Gregg

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joel Goldstein

Davis and her brother, artist Gregg Stone

Davis has several things in the works. She is currently part of the “OC All Glass” show at John Wayne Airport where she has seven pieces. The exhibition will continue until October 24.

 “I was curated by Antoinette A. Sullivan at the Art Institute Of Southern California to make a large global warming piece about restoring and conserving global rain forests,” Davis shared. 

“I am always working on more than one piece at a time,” she said. “My brother, Gregg Stone, has been a great influence on my life. He is an internationally known watercolorist who exhibited at the Festival of Arts for 14 years. We are currently working on a “brother and sister” installation called The Guardians. It consists of two life-size Aztec warriors.” 

Stone became a full-time fine artist in 1999 and exhibited in the Festival of Arts until he retired in 2012. 

“The mermaid would have never come to life without the artistic and physical strength of these two wonderful artists, my brother and Brian,” said Davis. “I cannot take full credit for this mermaid without their names being mentioned.”

 

