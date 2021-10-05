NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 100521

“Art in Public Places” – Cathexis by Steve Harmon

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 29th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in public street

Click on photo for a larger image

Cathexis at Riddle Field, created by Steve Harmon

Cathexis by Laguna artist Steven Harmon was installed in 2001 at Riddle Field. Riddle Field is home to Laguna Beach Little League, the third oldest chartered little league in the country. Red, as he called himself, donated the sculpture to the city.

Harmon grew up in El Centro, CA. While in high school, he participated in the American Field Service student exchange program and lived for a summer in New Zealand. After high school, he attended Northern Arizona University and graduated from San Francisco State University with a major in Industrial Design. His emphasis was in metal sculpture. 

art in public sideways

Click on photo for a larger image

Cathexis was installed in 2001 and restored in 2012

After working at various jobs, Harmon began to devote his life strictly to his love for art. Harmon was a sculptor who worked primarily with metal, but he was also a stylistically diverse painter and was said to be influenced by 20th century Expressionists. 

In late 2010, Cathexis was removed by the city due to rust and safety issues caused by the harsh elements. However, after an appeal from the artist’s mother Alice, who pledged to restore the piece at her expense, the Arts Commission agreed to a proposed deadline for repairs, barring any further expense of public funds.

For his mother, it’s more than a sculpture – it’s a memory and a legacy of her son, who sadly passed away at the age of 33 in 2006.

art in public closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Cathexis means the concentration of mental energy on one particular person, idea or object 

However, restoration costs would be around $8,000, and she was unable to get the sculpture repaired without some help. Reaching out to the community, she hosted a get together in May 2012 at the studio of sculptor John Alabaster to raise the funds necessary for the renovation.

As a result, with the talent and skill of Alabaster, Cathexis was restored to its pristine condition. The restoration required sandblasting exterior paint, dipping it into hydrochloric acid to remove rust and cutting out corroded areas, rewelding areas and then galvanizing and repainting the piece to weatherproof it further. 

Cathexis was subsequently reinstalled at Riddle Field.

In memory of her son, Alice said of the work, “Cathexis is a sculpture of intertwined scrolls. It is dedicated to all those in love who sit within it.”

Riddle Field is located at Cliff Drive and Hillcrest Drive behind Boat Canyon.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

