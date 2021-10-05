NewLeftHeader

clear sky

64.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Laguna College of Art + Design presents FP 100521

Laguna College of Art + Design presents The Art of Nellie Gail Moulton

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD), a private arts college in Laguna Beach, in collaboration with Moulton Museum, an Orange County-based museum that works to keep the history of the region and its ranching era alive by archiving, restoring and preserving historical artifacts, will present an exhibition of paintings and drawings of Orange County pioneer, artist and philanthropist Nellie Gail Moulton at the LCAD gallery.

Curated by Jennifer Keil and Cindy Keil (Moulton Museum), Bryan Heggie (LCAD Gallery) and Hope Railey (chair of LCAD Fine Arts), The Art of Nellie Gail Moulton will open with a reception on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. and run through Sunday, Nov. 21. Two of Moulton’s great grandsons – Jared Mathis, CEO of Moulton Company and president of Moulton Museum and Scott Barnes, CFO of Moulton Company – will be on hand sharing the family history in person at the opening reception.

Laguna College Three Arch Bay

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Moulton Museum. Image owned by Moulton Museum©

Nellie Gail Moulton’s “Three Arch Bay,” c. 1925, from the Collection of Jared and Kate Mathis

The Art of Nellie Gail Moulton is intended in part to promote the process of art and the power of studying art, and as a learning institution, this is aligned with the gallery’s mission of serving the educational and cultural objectives of LCAD’s students,” said Heggie.

Moulton, who was an avid plein air painter, belongs to a larger movement of female artists who have recently gained significant recognition for their contributions to the arts. She created art throughout her entire life and studied with renowned artists such as William Wendt, Anna Hills, Frank Cuprien and Edgar Payne (whose work will also be showcased within this exhibition). Her work captures the rich beauty of nature, expressing her keen eye for detail and impressive use of color.

“Nellie Gail Moulton’s retrospective exhibition showcases her natural gift and formal training with plein air masters. We are emphasizing her process from sketch to final painting on artist’s board and canvas,” said Jennifer Keil, who, along with Cindy Keil, is also curating the collection for the Moulton Museum’s opening in Spring 2022.

The celebrated matriarch of the Moulton family and the wife of legendary Orange County pioneer Lewis F. Moulton, Nellie Gail was one of the founding members of the Laguna Beach School of Art (LBSA, the predecessor to LCAD). She gave the then fledgling LBSA its first significant gift and her legacy continues to sustain LCAD’s operation.

The exhibition will also feature works on loan from Chapman University and Sherman Library and Gardens.

Visitors must adhere to safety protocols in place, mandated by the California Department of Public Health. For more information, visit https://www.lcad.edu/news/coronavirus-information.

The LCAD gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. Visit www.lcad.edu.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.