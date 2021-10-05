Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Oil, oil everywhere and that’s not good!
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve driven north along our coast past Huntington Beach, noticing the oil rigs off in the distant horizon, while imagining, “what if?”
Unfortunately, “what if” came true this weekend with the spill off the coast of Huntington Beach that has allowed an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil to taint our ocean waters. The initial results are tragic. According to www.savingoceanwildlife.org, “dead birds and fish are already washing up on shore. Boaters have reported seeing dolphins swimming through the oil slick, mammals, along with our species of whales (many of them already endangered such as our humpback, blue and fin whales), seals and sea lions and our five species of endangered turtles.”
Fortunately, all hands are on deck working with a common goal of limiting the impacts.
First off, the U.S. Coast Guard has established a unified command along with Amplify Energy and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response.
As of Sunday, a total of 3,150 gallons of “oily water mixture” has been recovered, with nine boats dispatched for further oil spill recovery, three shore assessment teams and 3,700 feet of boom has been deployed to contain the oil’s movement.
The City of Laguna Beach announced that all beaches are closed. Those include Aliso, Tablerock, Thousand Steps and West Street.
According to the city, “It is unclear as to how long the ocean and shoreline closure will be in effect, or how long the oil spill clean-up efforts will take. While the overall clean-up efforts are being led by the Coast Guard, in Laguna Beach, the local response efforts are focused on two main priorities: protecting the health and safety of our residents and visitors; and preventing ecological harm to our Marine Protected Area by mitigating the oil spill impacts on our precious coastline.
“With the entire Laguna Beach coastline designated as a Marine Protected Area, we have some of the most fragile and environmentally sensitive beaches and ocean waters in Southern California,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “We have been working nonstop since early Sunday with state and federal officials to ensure that the city receives the resources we need to protect our beaches from incoming oil and to clean up the oil that does get through. While it may take some time, we commit to do whatever it takes to make sure that our beaches and tidepools are returned to the pristine quality that Laguna’s residents and visitors expect and enjoy.”
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
California responder off Crescent Bay Point Park
Two contracted oil recovery vessels or “skimmers” have been working the Laguna Beach area since Sunday evening to prevent as much of the oil from coming ashore as possible, as well as a large response skimming vessel that made a pass this afternoon.
“I strongly urge everyone to comply with the beach closures for health reasons and to allow clean up efforts to begin,” said Laguna Beach Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow. “There will be future opportunities for volunteers to help but we are not yet at that point as the extent of this spill and its impact to Laguna Beach is still unfolding.”
• • •
Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden and urged Governor Gavin Newsom to throw his support to that request.
Another impact the spill has caused are cancellations of local hotel bookings dependent on beach and ocean enjoyment. It’s always important to remember that those “booked” room nights contribute to the city’s second largest revenue/tax source. So, any loss is a loss for the city.
Visit Laguna Beach President & CEO Ashley Johnson has joined with Visit Newport Beach and Visit Huntington Beach to form the Orange County Coastal Tourism Coalition (OCCTA) to address crisis tourism matters and to coordinate proper countywide messaging.
In the meantime, members of the public are asked to avoid assisting with cleanup in the oiled areas. Trained spill response contractors are working to do this. Public volunteers are not requested at this time, but information can be found at https://calspillwatch.wildlife.ca.gov/Volunteer.
If anyone encounters oiled wildlife, please avoid contact and call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 1.877.823.6926.
• • •
City Council convened last week on Tuesday, Sept. 28, for a special closed session that resulted in a 3-2 vote (Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissenting) directing the City Attorney to draft a letter to the District Attorney. The letter would be in response to the D.A. noting “evidence of substantial Brown Act violations” with the council during a June closed session regarding Hotel Laguna.
Although criminal and civil proceedings may sometimes result in these types of violations, the D.A. suggested in his letter that “remediation and other measures should be taken to ensure strict compliance of the Brown Act provisions moving forward.”
Mayor Bob Whalen responded that the “District Attorney is willing to sit down with our City Attorney to understand all of the facts related to this matter and to discuss the appropriate next steps. I am hopeful that we can resolve this matter promptly and then return all of our focus to making progress on the numerous programs and projects that we are trying to move forward to benefit the city and its residents.”
Speaking of City Council, tonight’s agenda has a number of notable issues and/or actions. First and foremost is the review and discussion of the proposed Laguna Residents First (LRF) Initiative.
LRF states that their initiative is being circulated to “preserve the local environment, including the heritage and charm of Laguna.”
It’s an issue that all residents should read and fully understand.
And although these types of initiatives are mostly well-intentioned to protect against unwanted development, history dictates from other nearby cities they don’t just eliminate “unwanted” development, they often eliminate “all” development. It’s an important issue to consider.
But, with the initiative on the ballot, then residents could decide.
Other agenda items of note include recognition of local police officers, dispatchers and paramedics for their “extraordinary life-savings efforts”; a request by Councilperson Weiss for an ordinance prohibiting retail sales of tobacco and vaping products in town and a resolution supporting the establishment of a veteran’s cemetery in the city of Anaheim.
• • •
Have you been by the Hotel Laguna yet? Well, it’s not yet open to everyone, but they’re celebrating its reopening by showing off their redesigned ground floor and restaurant. Hasty Honarkar is quick to point out that their goal is to preserve the 90+-year-old building’s historic charm while “creating a modern, refreshing escape with panoramic ocean views.”
• • •
If you know a deserving veteran, you have until Monday, Oct. 11 to nominate them to Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as she seeks the 2021 Veteran of the Year for District 74.
You can submit nominations to https://a74.asmdc.org/2021-veteran-year-nomination.