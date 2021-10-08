NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Surprise Storms! 

Dennis 5Sad to say that all beaches here in Laguna are presently closed – and have been since Sunday night – due to the oil spill. The last time that happened was in 1990.

That was quite a light show we had on Monday evening with thunder that literally shook the house. It was the result of four different heavy-duty cells moving right over North Laguna. In just a short time, it dropped over a half inch of rain – with heavy-duty hail falling just up the road near Corona del Mar. 

The surprise storms reached the moderately severe status and affected a large area of not only Southern California but also an expansive area of the southwest desert including most of southern Nevada and Utah. They also hit most of Arizona with up to two inches of rain in places like Tucson and Flagstaff – adding to the already record rainfall totals for this season. It’s either feast or famine as the Southwest is coming off the driest season ever in 2020 to now the wettest on record by far in 2021.

The main player in all of this atmospheric drama was an upper level cut off low that was centered just off the Mexico-California border that was packing cold air aloft and warm, moist subtropical air from the south. When these two air masses meet, it’s thunder and then get ready to rumble! Thunderstorms of this severity are quite rare around these parts. 

Types of Thunderstorms 

Storms, based on their physical characteristics can be classified into four basic categories: single cell, multi-cell cluster, multi-cell line and supercell.

Though single cell storms are rare and relatively weak, they can produce brief bouts of severe weather lasting 20-30 minutes. These storms are not well organized and are seemingly random in occurrence. These are the types of storms we usually get around here. In the unstable single-cell environment, oftentimes pulse severe storms form. Pulse severe storms produce brief heavy rainfall, severe hail and/or microbursts, and occasionally weak tornadoes or waterspouts – in our case here at the beach. Single-cell storms are difficult to forecast.

Like a single-cell storm, each cell of a multi-cell cluster storm lasts usually only about 20 minutes; however, the cluster itself can last for several hours, like what we just had. The most common type of thunderstorm, the multi-cell cluster, comprises a number of cells moving as one entity; the cells continuously roll through different storm cycles at different times. The most mature cells are found at the center of the cluster; new cells form at the upwind (usually the west or the southwest) edge, while the dissipating cells are found at the downwind (usually east or northeast) edge. Multi-cell clusters are usually stronger than single-cell storms, and produce heavy rainfall, downbursts, (wind speeds reaching 80 mph), medium-sized hail, and periodic tornadoes, or in our case here at the coast, waterspouts. Locally, waterspouts that do make landfall around here are classified as EF-0 but one exception was an EF-1, making landfall at Aliso Beach back on Thanksgiving Day in 1981 with winds up to 90 mph that tore up some roofs just south of the old Aliso Pier.

In the next issue of Stu News Laguna, I’ll detail squall lines and supercell thunderstorms. 

See y’all next Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

