 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf to speak at Laguna Beach Business Club on October 21 

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf as the guest speaker at the Thursday, Oct. 21 meeting. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success. Kempf will discuss various happenings around town.

Mayor Pro Tem Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf to speak at LBBC October 21 meeting

Kempf is nearing the end of her third year as a Laguna Beach City Council member. Prior service to the Laguna Beach community includes nearly five years as a Laguna Beach Planning Commissioner, four years as chair of the City’s Emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee and a member of the Council-appointed team that drafted the View Preservation Ordinance.

In her professional career, Kempf was President of Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services Division, Managing Director at Vodafone PLC and Executive Director at Verizon Wireless. Kempf has served on several boards including the Vodafone Foundation and the Women’s Professional Volleyball Association.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs who meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of the community. The organization’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to clients and friends. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable.  The meeting will be hosted at 7° [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. 

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

