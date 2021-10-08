NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

LBUMC presents six-week Healing Connections 100821

LBUMC presents six-week Healing Connections Group on October 14

Debbie Gara, minister of pastoral care at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC), recently announced that Healing Connections, a six-week Grief Support Group, will start meeting, Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Wesley Room at the church.

Sponsored by Care Ministries at LBUMC, the group will be led by Rev. Linda Robison and Bruce Tunell and will focus on helping people who are suffering from loss. The pain may be caused by the death of a loved one, but the series will also be geared to those who’ve experienced job or career loss, health challenges or the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The support group is open to all in the community.

LBUMC presents Rev. Debbie

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rev. Debbie Gara, minister of Pastoral Care at LBUMC

Rev. Robison, who retired as Senior Pastor at Palisades United Methodist Church in Capistrano Beach, was a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist prior to entering ordained ministry. She also served as Associate Pastor for five years at Aldersgate UMW. While she was in seminary, she became trained as a Spiritual Director and earned her certification in the American Association of Pastoral Counselors. She currently attends LBUMC.

Tunell, a member of LBUMC, served as a volunteer grief co-facilitator with Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix between 2010 and 2017. While that program dealt solely with death of a loved one, he is pleased that this group will address other kinds of grief. He has learned that grief has no timeline, and each person grieves differently. “It is important to deal with grief earlier than later, if possible, for it will make the transition a lot easier. Ultimately, it will have to be confronted for one’s own welfare,” he said.

Participants are asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the safety of all involved. Masks are also required. Contact Debbie Gara at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 949.499.3088 to register. Space is limited.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the street from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. It is a Reconciling Congregation.

 

