 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Laguna Beach food drive on October 24 100821

Laguna Beach food drive on October 24 benefits South County Outreach

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) is holding a food drive in conjunction with a presentation by LaVal Brewer, president and CEO of South County Outreach, a non-profit based in Irvine, whose mission is to fight hunger and homelessness in Orange County. 

Brewer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. UUFLB service on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the fellowship building at 429 Cypress Drive. All are cordially invited. 

The food program distributes more than 700,000 pounds of food and keeps nearly 2,000 children fed each year. Food donations to help in this mission can be left at the church, or donors can call 949.636.9343 to schedule a pickup.

Laguna Beach Brewer

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LaVal Brewer to speak at the UUFLB service on October 24

In a June 2021 interview, Brewer said even with people returning to work, the reality for many can be stark.

“People are saying they’re going back to normal. And normal for a majority of families who are low-income is not so great. It’s not so awesome,” Brewer said. “So, when you’re seeing families or people saying, ‘Oh, they’re getting more checks. They’re getting more money,’ that’s true. But at some point, in time, it still isn’t enough.” 

For more than three decades, South County Outreach (formerly Saddleback Community Outreach) has been a leader in the fight to end homelessness and hunger by helping people help themselves. They serve homeless families, underemployed, unemployed, seniors, veterans and other at-risk residents of Orange County. The agency states that 12 percent of Orange County residents live below the poverty line, 58% of their clients have a female head-of-household and one in five children goes to sleep hungry. Your food donations can help change that. 

The UUFLB congregation is a diverse community focused on social justice.  Unitarian Universalism draws from many traditions and sources, and strive sto be a fellowship diverse in age, ethnicity and perspective to provide for the spiritual, intellectual and social needs of the congregation and to contribute to the community. 

To learn more, visit www.uulagunabeach.org/about.

 

