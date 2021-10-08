NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Fair Game 100821

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The SAND is back open and clean-up efforts from the spill continue

Tom new picLaguna Beach and Orange County maintained beaches have reopened this morning following the oil spill that occurred Saturday, Oct. 2. That does not include the immediate shoreline or water, which is still anticipated being closed for the near future. 

Maps from the last 24 hours show the highest concentration of oil moving to the south of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach towards offshore Laguna Beach. With storms now coming into the area and upcoming high wind forecasts set to increase, negative impacts of oil movement may result in the coming days. 

The U.S. Coast Guard remains the lead agency coordinating the response for the oil spill incident. A unified command has been established and consists of Amplify Energy, the U.S. Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The effort includes 14 boats that are conducting oil recovery operations with three Coast Guard boats enforcing a safety zone 1,000 yards around oil spill recovery boats. Additionally, seven aircraft have been used for overflight assessments and five shoreline cleanup and assessment teams have been dispatched to assess beaches from Laguna Beach to Dana Point Harbor, with shoreside and water clean-up being conducted by 300+ personnel from government agencies and private response organizations.

And while the public had been advised to steer clear of the beaches and all wildlife being affected, that is now changing. Volunteers are now being encouraged to register to help. Requirements: volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, be able to life 25 pounds and be “willing to follow county COVID procedures”

If you’d like to register, go to https://calspillwatch.wildlife.ca.gov/Volunteer.

Other ways to help are through donations. There are several good local organizations that could use the help, specifically, the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and the Surfrider Foundation.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is an example of a local business reaching out joining them to make a difference. The resort initially closed their oceanfront Lost Pier Café as a result of the beaches closing, but now with the sand back open so is the restaurant. Today, 100 percent of today’s revenue will be donated to the clean-up efforts. So please, get out there and support them. 

The monies will be split equally among the resort’s local environmental partners, Surfrider Foundation and Pacific Marine Mammal Center. 

Elsewhere, State Senator Dave Min is reportedly putting forth legislation to have the oil rigs off the coast removed permanently and ending future drilling. I like it, but I’d feel better if it was coming from Congresswoman Michelle Steel, only because it’s a federal issue.

That being said, City Council joined Min’s effort by signing the letter to OC federal representatives asking them to lead a legislative effort to end all offshore drilling in federal waters off the coast of California, including drilling performed under current leases. 

The desired action goes beyond dictates under Sen. Diane Feinstein’s West Coast Ocean Preservation Act and Rep. Mike Levin’s American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act.

• • •

Looking for something to do this Sunday, Oct. 10th? Why not visit the Laguna Craft Guild on the cobblestones at Main Beach, next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant?

The Laguna Craft Guild hosts the downtown area’s longest running art fair. You’ll find handmade jewelry, ceramics, blown glass, painting and photographs. Everything is the work of our local artisans.

Check it out 9 a.m. until one hour before sunset. (If there’s rain, the event will be pushed back one week.)

• • •

Speaking of events in town, Laguna Beach Water District’s SmartScape Waterwise Expo is planned for tomorrow, Oct. 9th, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The expo will take place at their headquarters at 306 Third St., and cover issues such as possible drought conditions, water use efficiency and more. 

They’ve promised a family-fun event.

• • •

Finally, it’s been nice to be out there among you this week meeting with people in town, while also viewing the Laguna Canyon Conservancy program that featured the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative and the viewing of a very long City Council meeting.

All good!

If you feel we need to meet, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we can perhaps meet for a cup of coffee on the parklet fronting Moulin.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.