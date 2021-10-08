Commercial development projects providing 100821

Commercial development projects providing subterranean parking may get flexible height allowances

By SARA HALL

After more than an hour of discussion, the Planning Commission provided direction on an ordinance pertaining to building height allowances for commercial structures providing subterranean parking facilities.,

Commissioners’ feedback will be incorporated into the final draft ordinance for review by the commission at a future meeting, currently scheduled for January 5, 2022.

“This is a suburban solution to trying to get enough parking,” Commissioner Susan Whitin said.

Last year, in response to concerns from a downtown property owner, the Planning Commission formed a subcommittee to review certain commercial building height standards and report back. The initial concern was this regulation may be arbitrary and could discourage commercial development with no clear benefit or advancement of city interests/goals.

Resident Sam Goldstein spoke during public comment, noting that he brought it to the city’s attention because it made sense to limit residential projects to 36 feet, but the commercial aspect was thrown in without consideration about what it would or wouldn’t do to future development projects.

Bottom line, Goldstein emphasized, is that the city needs more parking.

Currently, most commercial zones exempt below-grade parking garage floor level(s) from the applicable building height measurements provided that the garage access ramp begins its descent within the ground floor building footprint.

The goal was for more flexible guidelines and to broaden this allowance to also apply to subterranean garages designed with an access ramp outside of the building footprint, Senior Planner Anthony Viera explained.

Subcommittee members reviewed the regulations and visited a sample of properties. They concluded that the regulations could be modified to better incentivize subterranean parking opportunities without compromising on sound building design.

Subterranean garage construction is expensive, Viera noted, by starting the descent beyond the building footprint, space is freed within the garage providing more parking and it lowers the overall construction cost.

Subterranean parking is often visually preferred as well, Viera added. Surface lots may require greater building setbacks and reduced landscape opportunities.

Following a unanimous Planning Commission recommendation to City Council, staff was directed to develop the new ordinance.

The current code language creates a disparity in how the city plots the allowable building envelope based on driveway design, specifically in how it relates to the 36-foot maximum height allowance, Viera noted on Wednesday.

Photos courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Examples of two commercial developments in Laguna Beach, one with a subterranean parking access ramp within the building footprint and one beyond the footprint

Viera provided a couple of examples of similar local commercial developments, one with the subterranean parking access ramp within the building footprint and one beyond the footprint. The two may have considerably divergent allowable building envelopes under current development standards and be based solely on how vehicular access is designed.

It demonstrates that driveway ramp location on its own does not determine the success of a building, he said.

“Buildings are visually complex and multi-component and the city’s design review process provides the necessary tools to consider each of these aspects,” Viera said.

Commissioners previously directed staff to ensure design principles guide parking design and consider how the code changes may interfere with good architecture and urban design, Viera explained. The draft language presented on Wednesday is responsive to this request with the creation of a parking design guidance document.

As red-lined in the staff report, the parking design guidance reads:

“The height of any building (per the “Height, building” definition in Municipal Code Section 25.08.016) shall not exceed 36 feet. This 36-foot height limit shall include roof chimneys, vents, mechanical equipment, mechanical enclosure, elevator shafts, stairways and other such structural elements required for the operation of the building.

The following shall be exempt from the maximum height measurement:

a) Subterranean floors that are entirely below the natural or finished grade, whichever is more restrictive.

b) Subterranean garages with access ramps located outside or within the building footprint of the floor level above, leading to subterranean garage floor levels, subject to satisfying the criteria published in the Guidelines for Commercial Garage Design.”

The guidelines are organized into four topics: Urban edge, driveway design, garage orientation and architectural compatibility. The design resource is intended for a diverse audience (decision-makers, city staff and general public), Viera explained.

As proposed, the Planning Commission must find that a project satisfies the guidelines whenever an applicant requests that garage access ramps be exempted from the building height measurement, irrespective of its location within or beyond the building footprint of the floor level above.

The guidelines outline various design considerations intended to apply to both above-grade and subterranean garages, which are intended to be discussed with applicants early in the design phase of any new commercial development project.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cars parked on the street in Laguna Beach

Commissioners agreed that there should be options for the developer, without being too restrictive, while still maintaining the character of the community and the retail streetscape. There was a lot of discussion about tuck under parking (an open ground floor with parking, covered by an upper floor of enclosed building).

They want to ensure the character of the community remains intact, Whitin said. Not every project has to have charm dust sprinkled on it, she joked, but it should be recognized as compatible with Laguna Beach. The continuity of the street wall should be encouraged, she added.

Describing what they want to avoid, Whitin said there’s one section of a local city street that’s a disjointed and disconnected staccato of driveways and tuck under parking, while the other side is more accessible and active, from a retail standpoint.

Whitin expressed concern about cutting up the city’s main streets too much.

“Whatever we’re doing here I would like it to support the urban fabric and the walking experience,” Whitin said. “Little cut by little cut we’re eroding that urban fabric.”

Whitin also commented that it should be an interim solution, so they don’t want to encourage subterranean parking under small parcels.

It’s so tight on some of these sites it’s impossible to find a perfect solution, Commissioner Steve Kellenberg agreed.

Ideally it would be emphasized in the guidelines that they strongly encouraged access to parking decks coming from the side streets, not the main streets, Kellenberg said. One way of doing that, he pointed out, is some assemblage of properties, rather than just one small lot on the end next to the side street being the only building with good parking.

Or the parking is not on-site, Whitin noted. In other cities people park elsewhere and walk, she added. It’s convenient for people to have their car on the property, but not necessary.

“What do we want to preserve? What’s important? And how are we going to do that?” she questioned. “Because if we keep cutting it up and adding more parking structures and more driveways, it’s all gone.”

Although they don’t want to be too restrictive, Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin cautioned, it’s not a good idea to automatically deny it if there’s no other way to make it happen for a project on main streets or pedestrian thoroughfares. There should be some exceptions or flexibility, he noted.

Kellenberg clarified that tuck under parking is fine as long as it’s not exposed to the main street. It’s less an issue about having the retail elevated above the grade, he added, it’s more about “going to great pains” to strongly encourage maintaining the street wall at sidewalk level and solving the parking issues without disrupting the street wall except in extreme situations.

The issue is maintaining a retail street wall to the maximum extent possible, Kellenberg said.

“It’s all about the main streets,” Whitin agreed.

But completely disallowing that with no exceptions is too restrictive, Dubin said.

However, there is some flexibility in their recommended language, Kellenberg pointed out.

“Guidelines are guidelines,” he said. “I think the fact that we’re ‘strongly discouraging’ or ‘strongly encouraging’ does leave some wiggle room if it’s an act of desperation and the only way of somebody doing what otherwise is a stellar project [is allowing tuck under parking on a main street].”

And if the applicant has been through the process in good faith, Whitin added, including responding to input from the public, has studied all other alternatives, and asks upfront about clarification about access.

Staff will return with some refinements to the guideline documents, Viera said, including stronger language to discourage commercial uses that are raised above the sidewalk and to discourage tuck under parking or parking access along the main streets when there’s an alternative.

Kellenberg also asked staff to bring back information on the upcoming parking study (scope of work, schedule, what areas are being looked at, etc.), which will allow them to better consider the new guidelines.

This ordinance could also be an opportunity to perform a more comprehensive study on how the city’s existing building height measurement provisions affect the built environment for both residential and non-residential projects, Viera noted.

A few commissioners supported broadening the scope to include performing an additional building height measurement study, but most thought it might be better sticking with the DRB process and reviewing that separately.

“It sounds like a can of worms,” Kellenberg said.

It can be placed on their project list and move forward independently, Viera said.