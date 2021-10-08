NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

The Plant Man: A Q&A for October 100821

By Steve Kawaratani

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

– L. M. Montgomery

The Plant Man Kawaratani 

Steve Kawaratani

I’ve been told that the best way to start a day is with a grateful heart. That state of being espoused and promoted by Butch is what motivates me to get my day started early and to share sunrises with my closest intimates – wherever and whenever I can.

The Plant Man Sunrise

The finest kind of sunrise in Loreto, Baja California Sur

Today, I am also grateful to Mrs. Marquez, my elementary school teacher, who patiently taught me touch typing on a manual typewriter nearly 60 years ago; the keyboard has allowed me to legibly express my opinions at my paid profession and to muse about my interests that are no less important to me. While I may never achieve written or verbal profundity, I am hopeful that my gardening experiences might lend something useful for my reader.

Your October questions for the Plant Man included:

Q: What can I plant by seed for my veggie garden this month?

A: Spinach, peas, radishes, carrots and Swiss chard top my list to get your cool season edible garden started.

Q: Plant Man, do systemic insecticides work for houseplants?

A: Most systemic insecticidal products, labeled for use on houseplants, enter the root system and move upward by the flow of sap. I have not found that this chemical will translocate more than three or four feet, so it isn’t particularly useful for taller plants.

Q: I am seeing ants running up the trunk of my tree. Should I be concerned?

A: Follow the ants. They are likely being attracted by plant sap, which is a source of water and nourishment. If you discover that your tree is “bleeding sap,” consult an arborist to ascertain the problem. 

The Plant Man Asparagus

Q: How can I tell the difference between a male and female asparagus plant?

A: With much difficulty, however, the male plants yield a greater bounty of spears.

Q: When should I plant a new lawn? 

A: Although a lawn may be started at any time in Laguna, the best time is during the fall – particularly during the second half of October. This will establish the lawn prior to the possible (improbable?) winter rains and before next year’s anticipated summer heat.

The Plant Man shoreline

As October began, I noticed a renewed liveliness in both Loki’s and my footfalls. I could clearly see where we both wanted to be (and I hoped he would continue to follow my lead or vice versa). Best wishes to Caran and I’m thankful to be thankful. See you next time.

See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

