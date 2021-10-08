City declares local emergency, oil spill cleanup continues 100821

City declares local emergency, oil spill cleanup continues, but announces reopening of sand today

By SARA HALL

In response to the recent oil spill, City Council unanimously agreed to proclaim a local emergency this week.

Laguna Beach joined other local coastal towns impacted by the spill and voted 5-0 during the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5 to declare a local emergency.

As much as 144,000 gallons of crude oil has spilled into the Pacific Ocean after a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach ruptured on Saturday, Oct. 2. Oil slicks were visible offshore and small clusters of crude oil were present along the shoreline of Laguna’s northern beaches. The flow of the spill is shown going all the way to Dana Point and out more than 3.5 miles.

“It encompasses our entire coastline and goes out quite a ways,” said Mayor Bob Whalen.

Laguna Beach shores have been minimally impacted so far, but there’s a lot of oil out there, Whalen said. They need to take a day-to-day approach, he added.

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen (right) tours the oil spill areas with Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow on Monday

California Governor Gavin Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency in Orange County due to the spill.

Laguna Beach’s emergency declaration resolution approved by the council also includes rules and regulations related to containing, cleaning and remediating the crude oil spill as well as limiting the public’s exposure to it.

It also temporarily authorizes City Manager Shohreh Dupuis to negotiate and execute contracts in amounts not to exceed $500,000 for services, labor, equipment and materials for all services related to the oil spill.

It also approves sending letters from the city supporting recovery efforts.

The local emergency also allows the city to submit for cost recovery during the claim process, Dupuis added.

The majority of the contracts are issued through the United States Coast Guard, but the local emergency resolution authorizes the city to directly contract with remediation and cleanup companies, if allowed by the USCG, Dupuis explained.

City staff has asked about using their own resources for Laguna Beach and questioned how the Coast Guard is applying cleanup efforts, Dupuis said. USCG is trying to spread their resources along the coast where they’re most needed and they would rather not have the city put their own efforts in place yet, she said. The city had another meeting on Wednesday to ask again about contracting cleanup services directly and then submitting a claim.

“We still continue to push on that,” Dupuis said.

Photo courtesy USCG/Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm

Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County on Sunday

At Tuesday’s meeting, Chief of Marine Safety Kevin Snow provided a summary of the city’s response and an update on the current status of the spill.

They were advised of a possible oil spill off of Huntington Beach on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, due to the potential impact and need for enhanced communication and coordination, the city’s Emergency Operation Center was activated to a level three. Staff was notified that the oil was impacting local Laguna Beach waters and drone images confirmed that oil was as close as a quarter of a mile from the city’s northern beaches, prompting the closure.

Small tar balls washed ashore by Sunday night, Snow noted, including on Crescent Bay.

“The oil clusters ranged from the size from a quarter to just particle-sized droplets,” Snow said.

Commercial divers contracted to identify the source of the leak shared video footage on Monday showing no indications of oil still being released at the source, according to the US Coast Guard’s spill response website.

City officials spotted oil on the water with the drones every day until Tuesday, Snow noted. But given the volume of oil offshore, the potential for it to come ashore still exists, he added, particularly with the upcoming change in weather and wind direction.

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Contracted oil recovery vessels or “skimmers” have been working the Laguna Beach area to prevent as much of the oil from coming ashore as possible

The priority is to contain and recover that oil to prevent it from coming ashore, he explained, and three large cleanup vessels were assigned the task.

On Wednesday, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Shoreline Cleanup and Assessment Team, “Hot Shot” Crews, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife surveyed and cleaned all Laguna beaches affected by the oil spill, according to a special community newsletter shared on the city’s response information webpage.

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

U.S Coast Guard, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and local officials survey Laguna beaches on Wednesday

Crews removed the last remnants of oil, a clump about the size of an apple and contained in a single plastic bag. It was found at North Crescent Bay Beach.

Initial assessment from the Coast Guard’s SCAT team of LB beaches shows that there are some fine particulate matter remaining on Pearl Beach and Picnic Beach.

This fine particle residue isn’t visible to the naked eye, but could be felt when walking barefoot on the sand. This type of particulate is already dissipating naturally (evaporating), and will not require mitigation from clean-up crews, according to the city newsletter.

More than 400 crewmembers are conducting cleanup operations with 1,500 people expected to be dispatched by the end of the week, according to the USCG.

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

An oil boom contains some of the spilled oil near Laguna Beach

By Wednesday, 5,544 total gallons of crude oil have been recovered and 12,860 feet of containment boom have been deployed.

Photo by OWCN UC Davis/Photo courtesy USCG

A ruddy duck after being cleaned at the Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care and Education Center in San Pedro on Tuesday

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network at UC Davis Veterinary Medicine reported that two dozen oiled birds were recovered (19 alive and five dead) as of Wednesday.

City officials also reported that the oil spill “plume” has drifted south of the city by Wednesday afternoon.

Last night, the City of Laguna Beach announced that the sand – not the shoreline or water – will reopen to the public this morning at 7 a.m. This includes all city and county beaches within the City of Laguna Beach.

Approaching the shoreline or entering the ocean water for any activity (swimming, surfing, wading, diving, SUP, skim boarding, kayaking) is not permitted at this time.

The City of Laguna Beach will continue to monitor the beaches for the next few weeks. There may be intermittent isolated beach closures if there is any sign of oil appearing on beaches.

Future reopening of the ocean water will be done in consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Orange County Healthcare Agency, along with other partners, with the priority being the health and safety of the community, Snow said on Wednesday in an update to the local business community.

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

The City of Laguna Beach announced that the sand – not the shoreline or water – will reopen to the public this morning

City staff is working with Visit Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce to gather information about the impact on businesses to report to the state in the hopes of recovering some of the lost revenue.

VLB President & CEO Ashley Johnson said they are tracking lost tourism revenue due to hotel cancellations caused by the lack of beach access as best as possible. Due to widespread media coverage of the spill, they have seen an influx in cancellations, she noted.

On Tuesday, the VLB office received close to 60 calls from people with plans to visit and being scared to, based on what they saw in the media, Johnson said.

Johnson also noted that both Montage Laguna Beach and Surf & Sand Resort have made donations to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) and (The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s) Lost Pier Café will reopen today, donating 100% of revenues toward cleanup efforts, with the funds split equally among the resort’s local environmental partners, the Surfrider Foundation and PMMC.

It’s been determined that the pipeline shifted and there’s a possibility that it was hooked by an object and pulled out of place, Snow said. There are also questions about the quality of the lining or the pipe itself.

“This is something that’s going to be investigated over quite a period of time,” Snow said, and related litigation will also likely continue for some time as well.

Diver reports and video footage show that a 4,000-foot section of the 17.7-mile-long pipeline was displaced with a maximum lateral movement of approximately 105 feet and had a 13-inch split, running parallel to the pipe.

Video screenshot courtesy of USCG/Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm

A screenshot of a U.S. Coast Guard video shows a split in the pipeline and no leaking oil

Public speakers raised concerns for the local impact and holding the oil company responsible.

Longtime resident and founder of Social Compassion in Legislation Judy Mancuso called for the city to request that the federal government revoke oil drilling permits for Amplify Energy Corp., the company that owns the rig that spilled the oil, which is run by Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Amplify. The company reportedly has more than 100 non-compliance violations.

“[Amplify] is responsible for this ecological disaster impacting the California coast and our home,” Mancuso said. Despite the violations, they “were still allowed to operate and bring us to this dark, awful place that we are at today.”

Whether the pipe ruptured or a ship’s anchor snagged it, a spill could happen again, she noted. Residents, animals, local businesses, and the environment are all victims of corporate negligence and greed. Environmental groups have raised the alarm for years about the lack of oversight, she added.

“All these platforms are ticking time bombs waiting to go off,” Mancuso said.

Speakers also asked about how to help or volunteer with the cleanup effort.

“This is a catastrophe that requires all of us to chip in at all levels,” said resident Tom Gibbs

At the appropriate time the community should step up and he’s confident they will, Gibbs said. Public volunteers can now officially register for oil spill clean-up efforts through Cal Spill Watch.

People can also support the effort by donating to critical organizations like the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Surfrider Foundation and the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center.

“These organizations are going to be dealing with the effects of this oil spill for a long time and will need the community’s support,” city officials wrote in the updated newsletter.