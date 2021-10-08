NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Scapes and Scope art exhibition curated by SOCALPAPA 100821

Scapes and Scope art exhibition curated by SOCALPAPA president continues through October 23

The 2021 fall exhibition Scapes and Scope: Visions of the Land, Sea and Urban Space, curated by Southern California landscape artist and teacher and 2020/21 SOCALPAPA President Jim Ellsberry is continuing through October 23 at the Huntington Beach Art Center.

The invitational and open call, juried exhibition explores the beauty and varied expressions of landscape in contemporary art. Traditional plein air and studio works anchor the exhibition which invites viewers to explore both literal and stylized interpretations of land, sea and urban geography.

Scapes and Scope Autumn Rain

Submitted photos

“Autumn Rain” by Jim Ellsberry, mixed media on canvas, 24 x 24 inches. This piece is an expressionist painting that represents the emotional response to being in nature and experiencing the always-changing layers of the landscape.

Selected original artworks are on display in the Art Center’s 3,000-sq.-ft. gallery located in downtown Huntington Beach. An exclusive virtual collection of works by noted international landscape artists – traditional and expressive –accompanies the exhibition. Artists worldwide were encouraged to submit high quality, digital images of original artworks for jury consideration.

Ellsberry, who is also a past member of Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) and OPA, has had his works displayed in Laguna Beach since 2019 and has been teaching both traditional oil painting and contemporary/abstract art for the past six years.

Scapes and Scope Resonance

Click on photo for a larger image

“Resonance” by E.E. Jacks, oil on board, 11 x 14 inches. The life moments and places he paints are all visual representations of our connections to each other.

E.E. Jacks, who assisted with jurying, arranging and staging works in the show, is a fine artist, curator, writer and poet, has been curating themed exhibitions since 2013.

Both Ellsberry and Jacks are members of and show their works at Quorum Gallery in Laguna Beach.

Scapes and Scope Crystal Cove

Click on photo for a larger image

“Crystal Cove” by Gianne de Genevraye, oil on linen, 32 x 28 inches. A contemporary nature painter, this international artist’s work is seen in collections in France, Italy, the U.K., Sweden and the U.S.

Gianne de Genevraye, an artist who resides in Laguna Beach and France, also has her paintings displayed in the exhibition.

Gallery hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 12-6 p.m.; Thursday from 12-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12-5 p.m. The Huntington Art Center is located at 538 Main St., Huntington Beach.

For more information and a list of participating artists and to view their artworks, go to www.huntingtonbeachartcenter.org and click on current exhibition.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.