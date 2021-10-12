NewLeftHeader

clear sky

57.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 82  |  October 12, 2021

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach 101221

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold “An Autumn Affair”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is hosting “An Autumn Affair” on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Lake Forest Community Center.

This 6th Annual Night under the Stars Gala benefits the Boys & Girls Club Lake Forest programs and is honoring Joe Ziomek and the I.D.E.A (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access) Initiative. The initiative is a legacy investment in the future of young people who face systemic obstacles beyond their control every day.

Join in the evening’s festivities beginning with Happy Hour and complimentary beer & wine, a silent auction from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and dinner, a live auction and music & dancing from 6:30-10 p.m.

Tickets are $150 per person.

For more information, admission and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bgclakeforest.org.

The Lake Forest Community Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Lake Forest.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.