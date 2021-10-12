NewLeftHeader

clear sky

57.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 82  |  October 12, 2021

LBUSD to host College Round-Up 101221

LBUSD to host College Round-Up, career speaker

Laguna Beach High School’s (LBUSD’s) College and Career Center will host a College Round-Up and career speaker tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 13. All LBHS students and parents are encouraged to attend the event, where there will be a guest speaker and approximately 99 colleges attending, including private, public, international and community colleges. Fifty-two colleges have already come to LBHS for in-school visits prior to this event. College Round-Up aligns with LBUSD’s LCAP Goal 1, “Develop college and career readiness skills through meaningful collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking, problem-solving and stewardship.”

LBUSD to host graduation

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

LBHS students celebrate their 2021 graduation

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner in the LBHS Quad, where food trucks will be available for food purchase. At 6 p.m., guest speaker Nicholas Wyman will speak in the quad addressing apprenticeship and skills-based careers. Wyman is an internationally renowned speaker and workforce expert, as well as the author of the award-winning book, Job U: How to Find Wealth and Success by Developing the Skills Companies Actually Need. Following the guest speaker, guests are invited to Guyer Field, where the College Round-Up Fair will begin at 7 p.m. Students will be able to speak to a plethora of college representatives, ask questions, and get a feel for which schools they are interested in attending. Some schools that will be in attendance include Arizona State University, Chapman University, CSU Fullerton, FIDM, Golden West College, Iowa State University, Oregon State University, Texas Tech University and UC San Diego.

According to College and Career Specialist Lynn Gregory, “Exploration is key when considering post-secondary institutions. Why you are going to college is fundamental in the selection process when building a college list. It’s more about focusing on your interests and programs that foster those interests than an institution by itself. Knowing ‘why’ allows you to go broader in your search, finding the hidden gem schools that you never thought of before.”

On the day following the College Round-Up and speaker event, all students and their families are encouraged to attend The Professor is In, a professor’s guide to the college admissions essay on Thursday, Oct. 14 in the LBHS Artists Theatre. Dr. Kyle Jensen, professor of English and Director of Writing Programs at Arizona State University, will give professional insight and tips to help students prepare for writing their college admissions essays. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. 

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.