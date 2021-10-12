NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 82  |  October 12, 2021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi spied this decorated utility box on Wendt Terrace at the corner of Thalia. Who else has seen it? Janene Freitas has (“I thoroughly enjoy their garden,” she added), and so have Janet Bescoby, Rosaura Ulvestad and Jane Swintek (“This morning I happened to drive by it again!” she said). 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

Click on photo for a larger image

Decorated utility box by the garden on Wendt Terrace at Thalia

 

