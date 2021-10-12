NewLeftHeader

Bingo is back in person at Susi Q 101221

Bingo is back in person at Susi Q

Susi Q is bringing back in-person senior bingo on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Come early at 10 a.m. to enjoy coffee and goodies on the patio, then head over to the game room for bingo.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Free parking is available downstairs, but if you need a ride, take the free Laguna Beach Trolley, or call Sally’s Fund senior transportation at 949.499.4100 at least one week in advance to schedule a ride to and from bingo.

Meet new people, see the more than 50 art creations now on exhibition at Susi Q, checkout other programs with staff members and enjoy lively conversation, small prizes and gift cards given to the winners of the day. All seniors are welcome.

Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

