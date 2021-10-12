NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 82  |  October 12, 2021

Top of the World students surpass fundraising goal 101221

Top of the World students surpass fundraising goal again…to aid wildlife affected by oil spill

Students attending Top of the World (TOW) Elementary School came together on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Alta Laguna Park to continue raising funds to help wildlife affected by the oil spill off Huntington Beach.

Surpassing their fundraising goal of $3,000, they have raised it to $4,000. At press time, monies raised totaled $3,518. Donations will benefit wildlife at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center (WWCC) in Huntington Beach and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) in Laguna Beach. 

Top of the World 3 students

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Carol Moss

(L-R) Top of the World Elementary School students Sophie and Mia Moss along with their friend, Jess, continue to invent ways to keep the fundraising campaign going. Here they are at Alta Laguna Park this past Sunday with a furry friend, cookies and refreshments. 

“I love our beautiful beaches and animals! I’m happy we were able to do something to protect them,” said Sophie Moss.

“We are thankful for all of the generous people who have donated so far. It’s nice to know that so many people care about our oceans,” enthused Mia Moss.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, go here.

The WWCC is dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife, some of which are threatened/endangered species (https://www.wwccoc.org/); while the PMMC rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration (https://pacificmmc.org/).

 

