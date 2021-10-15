NewLeftHeader

SoCal’s premier outdoor adventure 101521

SoCal’s premier outdoor adventure, action sports film festival returns

The 3rd Annual Coast Film Festival (CFF) is set for November 10-14 at the Festival of the Arts in Laguna Beach. CFF’s multi-screen indoor and outdoor theaters will show more than 50 premier surf, snow, skate, mountain biking, climbing and other action sports, outdoor and environmental feature films and documentaries.

Festivalgoers will also have full access to watch lively post-screening panel discussions co-hosted by Outside TV’s Pat Parnell and TV personality Ariel Tweto, stroll through the festival’s art exhibition, and for the kids – film, art and environmental programs are scheduled throughout the weekend. 

“This year we will premier several amazing films and curate others including some gems from the past with the overall purpose to inspire the human spirit and help protect our planet through the power of film and storytelling,” said Ben Warner, founder and executive producer of the Coast Film Festival. “Our new venue, the Festival of Arts, gives us the ability to welcome larger audiences and showcase their really cool multi-screen outdoor theater.”

SoCal s premier outdoor group

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15, and range from $25 for daytime general admission, $35 for evening general admission, $55 for an all-day pass, $95 for an all-day VIP pass and $375 for an all-festival VIP pass.

CFF is also presenting a wide variety of films and panel discussions virtually with a Video-On-Demand format from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 28. The online programming will be accessed through an easy-to-use digital platform built into the CFF website. 

Since its inception in 2019, CFF has showcased more than 100 best-in-class adventure and outdoor films including several premieres. Additionally, the interactive multi-day format and coastal location attract celebrated athletes and Academy Award-nominated directors who come together to network and discuss the art of storytelling and important social and environmental topics. 

“As a community united by a shared love for the outdoors, cinema, stories and art, we are presenting inspirational and motivating films that will hopefully create a spark for deeper conversations about the current health of our planet and actions to take for future generations,” said Warner. 

CFF is a proud member of “1% for the Planet” with a portion of proceeds supporting these non-profit organizations – Laguna Canyon Foundation, Surfrider OC, Protect Our Winters and the Coast Film Emerging Filmmaker Scholarship.

Coast Film Festival is a multi-day film and art festival that showcases filmmakers, artists and social changemakers who focus their work on topics related to the land and sea. Founded in 2019, CFF crisscrosses the globe in search of diverse and inspiring films about people and cultures from the worlds of action sports, outdoor adventure and environmental conservation.

To learn more, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com, or direct questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

